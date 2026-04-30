2026 Match Day Is About To Break L.A. Traffic—Ausom E-Scooters Are The Secret To Beating the Gridlock

If you live in Los Angeles, you know that even on the best day our traffic is probably worse than most any other place in the country. Traffic here is our weather – we check it constantly, we make plans around it, and, more frequently than we’re willing to admit, we stay home rather than venturing out into it when it’s terrible. For as much grief as moving at a snail’s pace by car causes the citizens of L.A., the usual congestion is about to hit another level altogether as we move toward the summer of 2026.

With the most important soccer tournament in the world approaching and Los Angeles set to host matches this summer, the city is preparing for a surge of visitors, road closures and increased pressure on already strained infrastructure. The reality is pretty straightforward: Getting around by car is going to get a lot slower.

With public transportation limited to buses that take the same roads and a subway system that’s hard to navigate and short on coverage, electric scooters have been gaining popularity as the key to getting where you want to go quickly and safely in the City of Angels. And one brand in particular is living up to the hype of its name by offering a variety of models fit for every type of rider: Ausom E-Scooters.

A Scooter Brand Built for Real-World Riding

Ausom is not only passionate about building scooters, they’re passionate about building scooters better. It’s a brand for riders who want something more capable than a basic commuter scooter but not as extreme or inaccessible as a high-end, off-road machine. Their lineup is aimed at urban commuters, outdoor-minded riders and tech-savvy users, different groups who are all after the same thing: power, range and control in one package. That includes everything from commuter-friendly models to higher-performance dual motor electric scooters built for more demanding rides.

Nowhere is that more important than in a city like Los Angeles. A scooter ride here is rarely just a smooth glide down a clean bike lane. It frequently includes broken pavement, curb cuts, steep neighborhood streets, crowded intersections, sudden stops and the occasional post-event swarm of people all trying to leave the same place at the same time.

(Ausom)

Ausom Scooters Start with Ausom Tech

For Ausom, the technology story starts with control, and the ShocFree™ Suspension System is central to that approach. Instead of treating suspension as a comfort add-on, Ausom uses a front-and-rear swingarm structure with adjustable springs and damping materials designed to manage impacts through a more controlled path. The goal is to reduce the sharp horizontal jolt that can come from pothole edges, pavement seams, metal plates and broken asphalt, helping keep the deck more level under the rider.

Ausom’s stability-focused design goes beyond suspension. Ausom’s engineers geek out over things like steering chassis geometry, axis angles, deck size, and handlebar placement, all tuned to support straight-line stability and a more natural self-centering steering feel. Wider tubeless all-terrain tires add another layer of support, with a broader footprint designed to help keep the front wheel planted across common pavement imperfections.

Braking is the other half of the control story. Ausom’s enhanced braking system combines E-ABS, dual hydraulic disc brakes and smart power-cut braking to support smoother deceleration and more consistent stopping response. That is especially relevant in stop-and-go environments, where riders are dealing with frequent intersections, pedestrians, cars edging into bike lanes and the unpredictable flow around major events.

Lastly, Ausom has designed the Dual-Drive Power System with 5-Level Start Strength Adjustment, letting riders tune how forcefully the scooter launches from a stop. For a rider leaving a crowded stadium zone or moving through a busy corridor, that kind of controlled start is just as important as top-end power. The point here is not to allow for a more aggressive ride. It is to make the scooter respond in a way that feels steadier, safer, and easier to manage.

Why Ownership Changes the Scooter Equation

Rental scooters helped introduce plenty of Angelenos to micro-mobility, but they also come with limits. Sometimes the scooter is not where the app says it is or the battery is low when you finally find it. The ride might be shaky, the brakes questionable and you spend the entire trip wondering if your rental ride is going to make it.

Owning an Ausom scooter changes that. You know the battery. You know the brakes. You know how it handles. Ownership allows you to make the scooter part of your actual transportation routine, with more confidence that it will be there when you need it and have what it takes to get you to your destination.

That reliability becomes even more useful during big event windows, when availability, parking and post-event crowding can all turn a simple trip into a much more complicated one.

The L2 Max Dual Motor: Power for Hills and Rougher Routes

(Ausom)

The Ausom L2 Max Dual Motor is one of the brand’s flagship off-road-style models, designed for riders who want more strength and stability than a standard commuter scooter. For Los Angeles, the most obvious advantage is power.

This city is not flat. A short ride through Silver Lake, Echo Park or Hollywood Hills-adjacent streets can turn into a hill test quickly. The L2 Max’s dual motors can take on 30% to 35% inclines, according to the brand’s brief, giving riders more confidence on routes where a lower-powered scooter might struggle.

For L.A. riders, that translates to a scooter that can handle steeper streets, rougher pavement and longer weekend exploring without losing its usefulness as a commuter option.

The DT2 Pro: A Control-First Daily Driver

(Ausom)

The Ausom DT2 Pro, another dual motor electric scooter, sits at the higher-performance end of Ausom’s lineup, and it is the model most directly aligned with the client’s “safety-forward, control-first” positioning for event-heavy city travel. In Los Angeles, people tend to underestimate how quickly errands stack up and how far they’ll need to go to accomplish them. This is a city known for being spread out, and the freedom to pivot plans is important. The DT2 Pro is best suited for longer city rides, riders replacing short car trips, commuters who need range and power and people who want performance without giving up everyday usability.

The Gosoul 2 Series: A Smarter Commuter Option

(Ausom)

Not everyone needs the biggest or most powerful model. The Ausom Gosoul 2 Series is aimed more squarely at commuters, students and city riders who want a practical scooter with more personality and performance than a basic starter option. Think apartment to coffee shop, class to library, gym to home or a quick ride across a neighborhood that would somehow take 45 minutes by car in L.A. The Gosoul 2 the kind of scooter that makes sense for the everyday L.A. trips that should be simple but often are not.

The K20 Series: Everyday Utility With More Punch

(Ausom)

The Ausom K20 Series is another great choice in the commuter category but with more of a performance edge. It is a good fit for riders who want a practical scooter but still care about specs, acceleration and how the ride holds up on rougher city streets. Riders in L.A. rarely get ideal conditions. One trip can include a residential street, a busy boulevard, uneven pavement and a crowded intersection, not to mention a nightmare parking situation that adds another 20 minutes to your trip as you circle in search of a spot. The Ausom K20 Series deftly handles commuter needs, while still looking and riding like a serious piece of tech.

A More Flexible Way Through a Busier L.A.

Los Angeles is not going to become easier to drive in any time soon. Summer soccer will bring more visitors and more pressure to the city’s busiest corridors, and the years ahead will only add more cars and major events to the calendar.

Ausom’s lineup gives riders several ways into that shift, though every model comes with a straightforward promise: more power, more control, more range and a more flexible way to move through a city full of people sitting still while they’re on the go.

Experience the thrill for yourself. Shop the Ausom series now and get $50 off with code LATCOM.

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