Los Angeles Harbor College Hosts BECAP Summit to Expand Blue Economy Workforce

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Blue Economy & Climate Action Pathways (BECAP) Summit navigates the currents of change

Los Angeles is charting a bold new course into the Deep Blue Decade. Los Angeles Harbor College, in partnership with the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and a consortium of 14 colleges, teamed to announce the next wave of Blue Economy workforce development at the 3rd Annual Blue Economy & Climate Action Pathways (BECAP) Summit – a landmark collaboration shaping the workforce ecosystems of tomorrow.

Hosted at Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC), the summit united educational and industry leaders committed to strengthening coastal resilience and building climate-driven career pathways. Among those at the helm were Dr. Luis Dorado, president of Los Angeles Harbor College; Terry Tamminen, president & CEO of AltaSea; and Dr. Sonya Christian, chancellor, California Community Colleges; along with key partners from the Los Angeles Regional Consortium (LARC) and industry leaders.

Sandra Sanchez, BECAP Co-Chair; Dr. Luis Dorado, President, LAHC; Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker; Jenny Cornuelle Krusoe, BECAP Co-Chair/EVP/Chief Operating Officer, AltaSea; Terry Tamminen, President, AltaSea (Karim Saafir)

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“BECAP is more than a summit – it’s a movement,” said Dr. Luis Dorado. “As the tides of opportunity rise across the Blue Economy, we are preparing our students and industry professionals to navigate, innovate and lead in a rapidly evolving ocean of possibility.”

California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian highlighted how the initiative aligns with Vision 2030, a roadmap for student-focused and future-focused education. “BECAP exemplifies how our system is leading through collaboration,” said Christian. “We are building workforce ecosystems that respond to a rapidly shifting economy and the rise of climate-focused industries; opening pathways for our students in aquaculture, offshore energy and clean shipping; and advancing a more sustainable future.”

The numbers underscore the power of the Blue Economy wave. According to the OECD, ocean-based industries could more than double their contribution to global value added by 2030, exceeding $3 trillion. In Los Angeles County alone, blue-sector industries employ over 100,000 workers and generate more than $13 billion in annual output, according to LAEDC.

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Fueled by a $1.1-million grant from the Los Angeles Regional Consortium, BECAP is investing in curriculum development, faculty training and innovative programs spanning regenerative aquaculture, ocean renewable energy, blue tech and ecosystem restoration – creating seamless “College-to-Career” pathways that flow directly into ocean-related industries.

For AltaSea, the world’s largest ocean innovation campus, the partnership underscores a shared mission to align industry growth with environmental stewardship.

“The Deep Blue Decade calls for deep collaboration,” said AltaSea CEO Terry Tamminen. “BECAP is lighting the way – demonstrating how education, science and business can come together to build resilient coastal economies that benefit everyone.”

Information for this article was sourced from California Community Colleges and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.