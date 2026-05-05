Coastal Living Reimagined: Trumark Brings Luxury New Homes to Oxnard

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Trumark Homes has announced that it purchased 183 single-family homesites at Mandalay Bay, a master-planned community adjacent to Mandalay State Beach in Oxnard. Breakwater at Northshore in Ventura County will expand the company’s footprint in the region while marking its return to Oxnard.

“Breakwater at Northshore at Mandalay Bay presents an incredible opportunity to build modern single-family homes offering stunning views and beachfront living in a prime area of coastal California”, said Josh Peterson, Central California division president at Trumark Homes. “Building on our legacy in the city, we are excited to be adding much-needed housing to Oxnard for a variety of homebuyers looking to live in this one-of-a-kind coastal community.”

Trumark Homes’ Breakwater at Northshore community will include 183 single-family homes across two distinct neighborhoods, Tide and Drift. With 5,000- and 6,000-square-foot lots, the eight available floorplans range from 2,614 to 3,948 square feet and feature open living areas, options to include offices, lofts, elevators and outdoor entertaining areas, plus rooftop decks to capitalize on ocean and mountain views.

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Model construction will begin in May, with sales beginning late 2026. Pricing and specific home details will be announced at that time.

Mandalay Bay is a 90-acre, 292-home master-planned community set to include multiple parks and gathering spaces, a public bike and walking path along the Edison Canal and more than 15 acres designated as environmentally protected open space. Residents will enjoy direct access to Mandalay State Beach, as well as Oxnard’s growing mix of shops, restaurants, entertainment options and marinas.

Ideally located between prime business centers and recreational destinations in Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties, residents can take advantage of all the region has to offer from a beachfront home base. Oxnard is also known as “The Strawberry Capital of the World” for its crop, prominently featured during the annual California Strawberry Festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds each spring.

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“Oxnard is a wonderful community for families, empty-nesters and anyone seeking a coastal lifestyle and the endless outdoor activities a prime location like Breakwater at Northshore provides,” added Peterson. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a new single-family home in a beach community, and we look forward to showing homebuyers what Trumark Homes has to offer.”

Information for this article was sourced from Trumark Homes.