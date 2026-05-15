Two New Nordstrom Rack Los Angeles Locations Opening in 2027

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Fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. has announced plans to open two new Nordstrom Rack stores in California. The new stores will be in Marina del Rey, opening in spring 2027, and Torrance, opening in summer 2027.

“We look forward to being a part of the Marina del Rey and Torrance communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Los Angeles market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

Lionello added that in these locations, “Customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com. They can make returns easily.”

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The 30,000-square-foot Marina del Rey store will be located at Marina Marketplace, a popular shopping center that includes Gelson’s, Equinox and AMC Dine-In Theatre. Marina Marketplace is located off Route 90 and Lincoln Boulevard and is leased and managed by JLL.

“The Los Angeles retail market continues to see growth from retailers like Nordstrom looking for anchor space in vibrant areas,” said Scott Burns, JLL senior managing director. “Marina Marketplace is the ideal location for Nordstrom Rack to serve its customers in coastal communities surrounding Marina del Rey.”

The 30,000-square-foot Torrance store will be located at Rolling Hills Plaza, a popular shopping center that includes Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, BevMo, Nijiya Market and 24 Hour Fitness. Rolling Hills Plaza is located at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard and is managed by La Caze Development Company.

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“Rolling Hills Plaza is excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to our vibrant project,” said John Mastandrea with La Caze Development Company. “Rolling Hills Plaza has been a mainstay in the Torrance and South Bay community for decades and, during this time, has remained focused on curating a diverse and inviting mix of retail, restaurants, entertainment and services to meet the needs of our customers. Nordstrom Rack is a perfect addition to our project as Rolling Hills Plaza continues to be ‘The Place to Do it All.’”

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

These new locations expand the company’s physical footprint and economic impact in California. It currently operates 26 Nordstrom stores and 69 Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating nearly 11,000 jobs statewide.

Information for this article was sourced by Nordstrom, Inc.