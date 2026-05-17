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Goods & Retail

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables
(Daniel H. Fitzpatrick)
By NantBioRenewables
Paid Program

The biotech breakthrough bringing next-generation bioplastics to the mainstream

California’s sustainability landscape is changing fast, and operators across foodservice, hospitality, attractions and consumer brands are looking for solutions that meet the moment. The challenge has always been the same: how do you deliver materials that are genuinely better for the environment without sacrificing performance, guest experience, or supply-chain reliability?

Wave Ware, the flagship line from NantBioRenewables, is emerging as one of the most compelling answers to that question – not as a packaging company, but as a biotech manufacturer redefining what bioplastics can be.

At the center of the company’s innovation is its first-in-the-world ocean-calcium-sand-based bioplastic platform, a breakthrough material designed to deliver the strength and durability operators expect while meeting the growing demand for certified compostable alternatives. These materials are engineered for real-world use, not just lab conditions, and they’re backed by the certifications that matter: home-compostable and industrial-compostable, depending on the application.

Wave Ware’s approach is simple: sustainability only works if the material performs. That philosophy has guided the development of its compostable straws, lids, trays, plates, bowls and specialty items – all designed to hold up in high-volume environments where paper-based options often fall short.

“We’re a biotech company at our core,” says Lila Karlsen McNutt. “Our team is focused on material science, not marketing buzzwords. Operators want compostable solutions that actually work, and they want them from a U.S.-based partner who can move quickly, maintain quality and support California’s regulatory landscape. That’s exactly what we’re built to do.”

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables
(Daniel H. Fitzpatrick)

Wave Ware’s ocean-calcium-sand-based materials – known internally as BioCal – are engineered to deliver a performance profile that feels familiar to operators accustomed to traditional plastics. Unlike many compostable materials that struggle with heat, moisture or structural integrity, BioCal is designed for durability from the first sip to the last. And because the company also works with cellulose acetate, another certified compostable platform, customers have multiple pathways to meet sustainability goals without compromising the guest experience.

Behind the scenes, NantBioRenewables has invested heavily in R&D, custom resin formulation, and compounding. This allows the team to tailor materials for specific applications, performance needs, and processing requirements. It also means Wave Ware can support brands looking to transition away from traditional plastics without disrupting their existing equipment or workflows.

“We’re not just offering a product – we’re offering a materials platform,” says Dr. Andrey Tyuftin, PhD, lead research chemist, Polymer Formulation & Compounding. “Our ocean-calcium-sand technology gives customers a sustainable, cost-effective performance boost, and we can adapt it across a wide range of applications.”

With U.S.-based manufacturing, rapid development cycles, and a materials-first approach, Wave Ware is helping California operators move into the next generation of sustainable packaging – one that doesn’t ask them to choose between performance and responsibility.

For more information, sample requests, or to connect with an expert about potential applications, visit NantBioRenewables.

About NantBioRenewables
NantBioRenewables manufactures Wave Ware™ compostable products with both BPI (industrial) and TÜV AUSTRIA (home) certifications using breakthrough Ocean Calcium Sand technology. Alabama manufacturing delivers California compliance with 3-4 week lead times. Learn more at NantBioRenewables.

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