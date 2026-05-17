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Rethinking TikTok

Rethinking TikTok
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By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Businesses are not abandoning the platform – instead, they are shifting ad dollars and philosophies to meet an evolving digital audience

For the past five years, TikTok has been a centerpiece of digital marketing strategies, especially for brands targeting younger audiences. But as Gen Z’s relationship with social media becomes more complex – and in some cases, more critical – businesses are reassessing how, not whether, they invest in the platform.

The narrative that Gen Z is “souring” on TikTok is only partially true. What’s actually happening is more nuanced: Usage remains strong, but expectations have shifted. For businesses, that distinction is critical.

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New Data Unveils a Shift

New data from The Harris Poll finds that Gen Z still relies on TikTok for culture, but the generation’s trust in the platform is indeed eroding.

A few takeaways from the research to note:

  • TikTok remains Gen Z’s top culture source. 37% turn to TikTok first for entertainment, pop culture and local experiences, nearly double any other platform.
  • Nostalgia is already setting in (despite the platform being only about 6 years old). 79% of Gen-Z TikTok users say they miss the early days of the platform, especially the lack of ads, brands and influencer culture.
  • Trust is declining. 60% say they trust TikTok less than they used to, and 74% say they are more cautious about what they engage with.
  • Creators are pulling back. Nearly half of Gen Z creators say they are posting less, have stopped posting or are shifting to other platforms.

“Gen Z still shows up to TikTok every day, but they’re showing up skeptical, exhausted and nostalgic for a version of the platform that’s already gone,” said Libby Rodney. “That’s not loyalty – that’s habit. And habits break.”

Engagement is Still Strong, But Changing

Despite the fatigue, TikTok remains one of the most powerful engagement engines in digital media. The platform boasts nearly 2 billion global users and generates some of the highest engagement rates across social platforms.

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Among Gen Z, the numbers are still compelling. More than half engage with brand content daily, and nearly half use TikTok as a primary tool for discovering products.

At the same time, broader social media behavior is evolving. Research shows that younger users are increasingly aware of the mental health trade-offs associated with heavy social media use, even as they continue to rely on platforms like TikTok for entertainment, information and shopping.

This creates a paradox: Gen Z isn’t abandoning TikTok – but they are becoming more selective (and skeptical) about what they consume.

Adjusting Investment Strategies

Rather than pulling back, most companies are recalibrating their TikTok investments in three key ways:

  1. From ad spend to creator partnerships: Traditional paid advertising is giving way to creator-led content. TikTok’s algorithm favors authenticity and storytelling over polished brand messaging, pushing companies to collaborate with influencers who already command trust and attention.
  2. From campaigns to always-on content: Brands are shifting away from one-off campaigns toward continuous content production. With millions of videos posted daily, staying relevant requires a steady presence rather than sporadic bursts.
  3. From TikTok-only to multi-platform ecosystems: Companies increasingly treat TikTok as one piece of a broader social strategy. Notably, businesses using TikTok are highly likely to operate across multiple channels, reflecting a more integrated approach to digital marketing.

The Rise of “Authenticity” as a Strategy

If there is one clear takeaway from expert guidance, it is this: Highly produced content is losing ground to more raw, unpolished and unashamedly human storytelling.

TikTok’s own trend forecasts emphasize that audiences respond best to “unfiltered stories” and behind-the-scenes content that feels genuine rather than curated.

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This aligns with broader Gen Z preferences. Younger consumers increasingly favor user-generated content, peer recommendations and brands that participate in cultural conversations rather than interrupt them.

For businesses, that means rethinking not just messaging, but organizational structure — empowering social teams to move faster, take risks and engage directly with audiences in real time.

Rethinking TikTok
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What Businesses Need to Do Next

Surveys show that marketing experts are largely aligned on how brands should navigate this shift:

Diversify platform strategy: Relying too heavily on TikTok is risky in an increasingly fragmented landscape. Brands should build cross-platform strategies that meet audiences wherever they are.

Invest in creators, not just media buys: Influencer partnerships are often more effective than traditional ads, particularly for Gen Z audiences that value authenticity over polish.

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Focus on community, not just reach: Engagement metrics are evolving. Comments, shares and community interaction often matter more than views alone.

Lean into commerce integration: TikTok’s role in the purchase journey continues to grow, with many users discovering and buying products directly through the platform.

Stay culturally agile: TikTok trends move quickly. Brands that succeed are those that can respond in real time, often within days – or even hours.

The Bottom Line

Businesses are not abandoning TikTok – but they are growing up in how they use it.

The platform remains a critical channel for reaching Gen Z, but it no longer guarantees attention. As user behavior matures, brands must evolve from simply “being present” on TikTok to creating content that is authentic, responsive and integrated into a broader digital ecosystem.

In other words, the shift isn’t necessarily away from TikTok – it’s toward a more sophisticated, less platform-dependent approach to social media marketing.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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