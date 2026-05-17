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Goods & Retail

Business in the Glass Age

Glass bottles being made on an assembly line in a factory
(WHstudio Leushin N - stock.adobe.com)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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How the move to ditch plastic is becoming a rewarding investment

The packaging decisions companies make today are no longer just about cost and convenience – they are increasingly about perception, performance and positioning. Across food, beverage and beauty sectors, a growing number of brands are shifting from plastic to glass containers, not solely for environmental reasons but because glass delivers a powerful combination of premium signaling, product integrity and consumer trust.

Glass packaging is experiencing a notable resurgence. In fact, 89% of premium brands surveyed in 2025 said they plan to switch from plastic to glass by 2026, reflecting a broad repositioning toward higher-quality packaging experiences. This shift is especially pronounced in categories where brand image and perceived value are critical – such as craft beverages, skincare and specialty foods.

At the heart of this trend is premiumization, according to the Glass Packaging Institute. Glass inherently communicates sophistication in a way plastic struggles to match. Industry data shows that consumers associate glass with “quality and distinction,” making it a preferred choice for brands looking to elevate their positioning. Whether it’s a small-batch cold brew or a luxury face serum, the container itself becomes part of the product story.

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Transparency, Literally and Figuratively

One of glass’s most unique advantages is its transparency. Consumers can see exactly what they’re buying – whether it’s the vibrant color of a juice or the purity of a skincare formula. This visual access reinforces authenticity and builds trust.

According to the Glass Packaging Institute, the ability to showcase the product inside is a key driver of consumer preference, particularly for beverages and artisanal goods. In an era where consumers are increasingly skeptical of marketing claims, this literal transparency doubles as a metaphor: What you see is what you get.

Health, Safety and Product Integrity

Beyond aesthetics, glass offers functional benefits that resonate strongly with health-conscious consumers. Unlike plastic, glass is nonporous and chemically inert, meaning it does not interact with the product it contains. Beverage Industry reports that this ensures that flavors, aromas and active ingredients remain unchanged over time.

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As consumers become more aware of potential chemical leaching from plastics, glass provides a clear advantage. It reinforces the perception of purity and safety – two attributes that directly influence purchasing decisions.

Aesthetic Appeal and Brand Differentiation

In a crowded retail environment, packaging is often the first – and sometimes only – chance to capture attention. Glass delivers a tactile and visual experience that plastic cannot replicate. Its weight, clarity and finish contribute to a sense of craftsmanship and durability.

This is especially valuable for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and those competing in premium retail channels. Glass packaging photographs better, feels more substantial in hand and aligns with the “Instagrammable” aesthetic that drives modern marketing.

As a result, many emerging brands are using glass not just as a container but as a brand asset – one that signals quality before the product is even opened.

Consumer Demand and Market Opportunity

Consumer preference is increasingly aligning with this shift. A recent study found that 66% of consumers would choose glass packaging if it were more widely available, highlighting a gap between demand and supply. For brands, this represents a clear opportunity: Switching to glass can immediately differentiate products on the shelf and capture unmet demand.

Additionally, the rise of niche and boutique brands – particularly in beverages – has accelerated adoption. These companies often rely on storytelling, craftsmanship and quality cues, all of which are reinforced by glass packaging.

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The ROI Case: More Than Just Sustainability

While glass is often perceived as more expensive upfront, the return on investment can be compelling when viewed holistically.

  1. Higher Price Points and Margins
    Glass packaging enables brands to justify premium pricing. Consumers are willing to pay more for products that appear in higher quality, and packaging plays a significant role in that perception.
  2. Increased Sales Through Differentiation
    Food Dive has reported that with consumer demand outpacing supply, brands that switch to glass can stand out and capture incremental market share.
  3. Reduced Risk of Product Degradation
    Because glass preserves product integrity, it can reduce spoilage and extend shelf life – particularly important for natural and organic products.
  4. Competitive Cost Dynamics
    Interestingly, the economics of packaging are shifting. Recycled PET plastic now carries a 20% price premium over virgin plastic, narrowing the cost gap with glass and making it a more viable option, according to figures reported by Huajing Glass.

Real-World Examples of Brands Making the Switch

Several companies across industries have embraced glass packaging with measurable success:

  • Craft beverage brands: Many small-batch soda, kombucha and cold brew companies have transitioned to glass to emphasize quality and authenticity. This has allowed them to command higher price points and build stronger brand loyalty. After shifting to plastic, for example, Snapple has reintroduced glass bottles (limited runs) due to strong consumer demand and nostalgia for the original packaging. Similarly, the early kombucha market had inconsistent packaging (plastic, reused bottles, etc.), until GT’s Living Foods scaled nationally using glass bottles exclusively, making a measured impact. The brand has become the category leader in U.S. kombucha.
  • Premium skincare brands: Clean beauty companies increasingly use glass bottles and jars to signal purity and avoid chemical interactions. This aligns with their ingredient transparency messaging and appeals to health-conscious consumers. For example, while Aveda utilizes recycled plastic for the containers of the majority of its products, it has incorporated glass packaging in select premium lines, such as scalp and treatment products, which have become top sellers in their respective categories.
  • Specialty food producers: Artisanal sauces, oils and condiments packaged in glass often outperform plastic-packaged competitors by reinforcing a “gourmet” perception. Rao’s Homemade, for example, has completely shifted from its early co-packing formats to consistent use of clear glass jars. Glass reinforces Rao’s “restaurant-quality” positioning and allows consumers to see the product. The packaging concept has been widely credited with helping justify premium pricing ($8-$12 per jar) and strong retail growth for the brand.

While specific ROI figures vary by category, the consistent pattern is clear: Glass packaging supports higher perceived value, which translates into stronger margins and brand equity.

Beyond Sustainability: A Strategic Packaging Choice

Sustainability remains an important factor – glass is infinitely recyclable and aligns with circular economy goals. However, the current shift toward glass is as much about business strategy as it is about environmental responsibility.

Brands are recognizing that packaging is not just a cost center; it is a revenue driver. Glass containers help tell a story of quality, transparency and care – attributes that resonate deeply with modern consumers.

As brands continue to compete for attention and trust, glass packaging is emerging not just as an alternative to plastic but as a powerful tool for differentiation – and a smart investment in long-term growth.

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Goods & RetailMay 2026Business by LA Times StudiosConsumer Goods

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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