Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: ‘Twister’ turns 30, the 15 best beaches in L.A. County and more big stories
Advertisement
Goods & Retail

Taste Tomorrow Ventures Fuels the Future of Better-For-You Snacks With Harken Sweets

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Early-stage VC firm backs the next generation of better-for-you indulgent snacks

Los Angeles-based Taste Tomorrow Ventures (TTV), a year-old venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in the beverage and snack industries, has announced an investment in Harken Sweets, joining investors Selva and GRTSHT in the seed round. This marks TTV’s eighth investment and second in the rapidly growing Better-for-You indulgent snacks category.

Launched three years ago by Katie Lefkowitz, Harken Sweets is reimagining chocolate with products that are genuinely better for you without asking consumers to compromise on taste. Sweetened with whole-food dates instead of refined sugar or synthetic alternatives, Harken delivers significantly less sugar and up to 14g of gut-happy fiber per serving in a clean-label format that is resonating with mainstream consumers. Today, the brand is available at leading retailers, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Costco, Walmart, Albertsons, Wegmans and many more, as well as directly at HarkenSweets.com.

“We started Harken because I personally believed consumers deserved candy that felt as good as it tasted,” said Lefkowitz. “From day one, our goal has been to create products rooted in real ingredients and genuine indulgence, not compromise. The team at TTV immediately understood both the scale of that opportunity and the emotional connection consumers have with this category. We feel incredibly lucky to have partners who deeply understand the space and share our long-term vision for building the next great modern candy brand.”

Advertisement

“Harken is a better-for-you indulgence candy bar that genuinely meets the consumer where they are today – health-conscious, ingredient-aware and unwilling to give up on taste. We’re excited to support Harken’s next chapter of growth,” noted Danny Stepper, co-founder/GP of Taste Tomorrow Ventures.

Founded by LA Libations founders Danny Stepper, Dino Sarti and partner Scott Guthrie, Taste Tomorrow Ventures brings over eight decades of collective experience building, scaling and investing in high-growth consumer brands. In addition to capital, TTV provides hands-on operational support and deep industry connectivity across retail, supply chain and strategic partnerships. TTV Fund I is a $30-million debut fund backed by strategic Fortune 500 corporations, institutional investment firms, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Information for this article was sourced from Taste Tomorrow Ventures.

Goods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosConsumer GoodsFINANCEINVESTMENTS & FUNDING

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Looking down an elevator shaft at two technicians with hard hats making repairs

Commercial Real Estate

Altaline Launches Ascend Safety Collective: A New Era for the Elevator Services Platform

Aerial Las Vegas Park Sports Courts Blue Hour Suburban Community Nevada

Banking & Finance

Shaping the Future of Illumination: The NLS Lighting Schréder Acquisition

Blue sea water and horizon

Banking & Finance

Accelerating Ocean Tech: The General Oceans MRV Systems Acquisition

Steno Raises $49M in Series C Funding to Expand Legal Tech and Court Reporting Platform

Law

Steno Secures $49M Series C Funding to Revolutionize Legal Tech and Court Reporting

Fighter jets flying in the sky at sunset

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

iBase-t Secures Strategic Investment from TA to Fuel AI Manufacturing

LABC Insurance Commissioner Candidate Forum

Special Supplements

Paid Program

Candidates Clash Over Soaring Premiums and Climate Risks at LABC’s 2026 Insurance Commissioner Forum

Waiter serving in motion on duty in restaurant

Banking & Finance

Inside the Vesta Foodservice Investment Deal by Olympus Partners

Galt Aerospace

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Scaling National Security: GALT Aerospace Partners with Godspeed Capital to Accelerate Defense Tech

Medical, research and man with microscope, science and check experiment for cancer treatment

Healthcare & Science

Sidewinder Therapeutics Series B Secures $137M for Next-Gen Cancer Fighting ADCs

Hands typing on laptop for online tax filing and financial management utilizing artificial intelligence

Banking & Finance

Juno Seed Funding Accelerates “Human-in-the-Loop” AI Tax Infrastructure

Keke Palmer TED Talk, “How I Set Myself Free”

Entertainment Business

How Keke Palmer Learned the Difference Between Survival and Success

Panoramic view of beautiful snowy Masherbrum peak in Karakoram mountain range during sunset light

Banking & Finance

Fighting Distorted Information: Inside PeakMetrics’ New $6M Series A Funding Expansion

The Latest Deals

Advertisement