Advertisement
Goods & Retail

Niagara Bottling Achieves True Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling With New California Facility

Niagara Water bottling plant. Niagara Bottling is based in California but has bottling plants across the U.S.
(Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Company becomes a domestic bottler with full ‘bottle-to-bottle’ manufacturing

Diamond Bar-headquartered Niagara Bottling, a family-owned water and beverage manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of a first-of-its-kind, 305,000+-square-foot recycling and packaging facility in Vernon, along with the rPlanet Earth brand. The previously shuttered facility was purchased from rPlanet Earth Los Angeles Holdings and rPlanet Earth Los Angeles.

Through the acquisition of the facility, Niagara plans to enhance its recycling capabilities by sorting, cleaning and reprocessing PET materials into high-quality recycled (rPET) flakes and pellets. These materials will then be used to manufacture packaging for Niagara products, further reducing reliance on virgin plastics and advancing towards more circularity.

“We’re proud to bring this facility back to life and become one of the few companies in the country with a true bottle-to-bottle process,” said Rali Sanderson, president of Niagara Bottling. “As part of this work, we’re investing in new equipment so we can turn recyclable plastic materials into new bottles, right here in California. This restores a vital recycling operation for the community, making sure even more plastic containers are recycled and get a second life.”

Advertisement

The rPlanet Earth facility is a state-of-the-art recycling facility that processes B-bales, which come from curbside mixed recycling bins. B-bales are a mix of materials that are more complicated and difficult to process. This capability is critical at a time when PET surpassed aluminum as the most recycled material in California last year. It will also provide domestic circularity in California for Niagara and its customers.

Adding the rPlanet Earth facility to its operations, Niagara expands its beverage manufacturing operations and pursues vertical integration for its business. As a family-owned company, Niagara has a long history of environmental sustainability and innovation in packaging, including reducing the plastic in its cap, bottle and label over the last 30 years by 70% through lightweighting and introducing label-free bottles in the U.S.

“Niagara’s commitment to producer responsibility will help ensure that literally billions of PET containers returned for recycling by California consumers will make their way back into new containers, reducing pollution and reliance on fossil fuels, while creating jobs and economic growth,” said Mark Murray, executive director of the environmental group Californians Against Waste. “More than a feel-good slogan or green label, Niagara is making a tangible investment in California’s closed-loop recycling economy.”

Advertisement

The facility, which has been offline since September 2025, will go through a phased restoration to become fully operational and integrated into Niagara’s network. The company has already filled several positions and plans to hire 60 team members in total, including many from the former rPlanet Earth operation. The facility is expected to initially produce 45M lbs. of rPET, which will be used in Niagara products. Niagara was the first bottling manufacturer in North America to achieve TRUE Zero Waste Certification.

Information for this article was sourced from Niagara Bottling, LLC.

Goods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Doctor shows information on tablet to patient

Healthcare & Science

MedReview Acquires Vital Data Technology to Expand Its Comprehensive Healthcare Payer Solutions

Military soldier controls drone for reconnaissance operation of enemy positions

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Red Cat Acquires Apium to Advance Autonomous Drone Swarming for Defense

Young woman reading product label while shopping in supermarket

Goods & Retail

Taste Tomorrow Ventures Fuels the Future of Better-For-You Snacks With Harken Sweets

Looking down an elevator shaft at two technicians with hard hats making repairs

Commercial Real Estate

Altaline Launches Ascend Safety Collective: A New Era for the Elevator Services Platform

Aerial Las Vegas Park Sports Courts Blue Hour Suburban Community Nevada

Banking & Finance

Shaping the Future of Illumination: The NLS Lighting Schréder Acquisition

Blue sea water and horizon

Banking & Finance

Accelerating Ocean Tech: The General Oceans MRV Systems Acquisition

Steno Raises $49M in Series C Funding to Expand Legal Tech and Court Reporting Platform

Law

Steno Secures $49M Series C Funding to Revolutionize Legal Tech and Court Reporting

Fighter jets flying in the sky at sunset

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

iBase-t Secures Strategic Investment from TA to Fuel AI Manufacturing

LABC Insurance Commissioner Candidate Forum

Special Supplements

Paid Program

Candidates Clash Over Soaring Premiums and Climate Risks at LABC’s 2026 Insurance Commissioner Forum

Waiter serving in motion on duty in restaurant

Banking & Finance

Inside the Vesta Foodservice Investment Deal by Olympus Partners

Galt Aerospace

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Scaling National Security: GALT Aerospace Partners with Godspeed Capital to Accelerate Defense Tech

Medical, research and man with microscope, science and check experiment for cancer treatment

Healthcare & Science

Sidewinder Therapeutics Series B Secures $137M for Next-Gen Cancer Fighting ADCs

The Latest Deals

Advertisement