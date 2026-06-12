GreenFruit Avocados Acquisition: Industry Veterans Unite for Global Vertical Integration

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

GreenFruit Avocados, a Southern California-based avocado supplier with a decade-plus track record in ripening, cold storage and distribution, has been acquired by a partnership of industry veterans committed to building a vertically integrated avocado company with global supply reach.

Scott Bauwens and Jamie Johnson of Simpatica, former Mission Produce executive Jim Donovan, and Tahuaycani, a Spanish investment company with deep involvement in the global avocado industry, unite to build a new kind of avocado company under California leadership.

“This partnership gives us the distribution and operational foundation to build something that benefits every customer and grower we work with,” said Jim Donovan, executive chairman of GreenFruit Avocados, in a statement.

Advertisement

Under new ownership, GreenFruit will operate as a grower, packer, shipper and ripener across North and South America. Tahuaycani’s connection to ACP Agro and one of the world’s leading avocado-producing regions in Peru provides scale and year-round sourcing capability. Simpatica’s approximately 1,400 acres of established California groves are built on four generations of farming in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Riverside counties and add captive domestic growing capacity at the heart of the U.S. market.

GreenFruit’s ripening and distribution centers operate across Southern California, Texas, Chicago, Miami, Pennsylvania, Toronto and Vancouver. These facilities anchor North American operations and position the company strategically near major distribution channels. Mexico remains a core foundation of the sourcing model, with the acquisition adding capital and global supply depth.

The company enters this partnership with financial backing that includes an investment fund managed by Ospraie Management LLC, a New York-based firm that invests institutional capital in real assets across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, metals and mining, commodity processing and logistics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advertisement

Information for this story was provided by GreenFruit Avocados.

