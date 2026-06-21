The Hidden Champion: Sunco Industries Co.

Can you imagine a world without screws? It is said that at any moment, there is at least one screw within a three-foot radius of a person. Though rarely noticed, screws are essential components that support virtually every industry. This series highlights these unseen contributors by focusing on Sunco Industries Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s largest specialized fastener trading companies. Through its distinctive growth strategy, the company offers a compelling story of how quiet innovation sustains the global economy.

Part 4: Transforming Industrial Components into Art: The Aesthetic Forms Created by Screws

Can an everyday component as unassuming as a screw be transformed into a work of art? A closer look at the screws used in daily life reveals a surprising diversity – variations in head shapes, vibrant surface finishes and a range of subtle design details that give each individual piece its own character. Though small in size, screws support countless structures, embodying precision, functional beauty and the craftsmanship behind their creation.

Diorama of the “Grand Ring” of the Expo 2025 recreated with screws

Sunco Industries, a trading company that specializes in fasteners, has produced a wide array of artworks utilizing screws. At the entrance of its logistics center in Higashiosaka, visitors are greeted by an installation made from colorful resin screws that expresses the company’s philosophy: “Nothing Works Without Screws.” Numerous other playful works can be found inside the company, including door handles and mosaic art that were created with screws.

One of the company’s signature pieces is a diorama recreating the symbolic “Grand Ring” of the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan – constructed only entirely from screws. Measuring approximately 40x40 inches, the piece is made from around 1,600 stainless-steel screws across 400 different types. The result is a striking work that highlights the solidity, strength and luster unique to metal. In addition to the “Grand Ring,” the buildings within the Expo site are also meticulously recreated using only screws carried by the company. The main forest is expressed by layering multiple washers to form trees, while the pillars of the grand roof ring are constructed by combining numerous hex nuts (photos 1 and 2).

While the diorama itself stands as a compelling, cohesive work, its true fascination lies in the finer details. The trees – meticulously constructed from stacked washers derive their visual impact not just from their arrangement, but from the industrial precision that guarantees uniform thickness in every component. The craftsmanship of each individual part is as much a feature as the final piece. It is the accumulation of these high-precision elements that gives rise to the work’s aesthetic integrity. Ultimately, this celebration of the inherent beauty found in a single screw is what defines the piece’s unique appeal.

Building architectural pillars by pairing nuts with bolts and hexagon socket head cap screw

Even after the Expo, the “Grand Ring” screw diorama has received numerous requests for display in city hall and related events. The exhibit has drawn massive crowds and generated significant buzz across television and major news outlets. With a global tour now on the horizon, this remarkable installation may soon arrive in a city near you. Having been elevated from a humble industrial component to the level of fine art, screws invite a renewed perspective; you might just discover that the next masterpiece is hidden in the hardware of your own daily life.

In the series finale installment, we look toward the future of Sunco Industries. From the world’s oldest Guinness World Record-holding employee to operating a logistics center that achieves a shipping accuracy rate of 99.999% through the integration of part-time staff and advanced technology, the company continues to pursue distinctive initiatives. What is the next unique strategy on the horizon? The concluding chapter will reveal the company’s next bold move.