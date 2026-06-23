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Goods & Retail

How This Southern California Wedding Photographer Captures Unrepeatable Moments

Beautiful wedding photography
(Moosho Khachikyan)
Alan LaGuardia
By Alan LaGuardia
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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At first glance, Moosho Photography is a highly sought-after Southern California-based wedding photography studio with more than 400 weddings in its portfolio. But inside of its blend of documentary storytelling and editorial portraiture is a small business entirely shaped by generational artistry, formal film training and a profound respect for family legacy.

Founded by photographer Moosho Khachikyan, the brand operates less standard commercial service and more boutique creative studio – one where his personal history and professional philosophy are importantly linked.

Beautiful wedding photography
Moosho Khachikyan
(Moosho Khachikyan)

Built on Generational Artistry

The artistic DNA of Moosho Photography was formed long before Khachikyan ever picked up a professional camera. Raised in Yerevan, Armenia, he grew up in a household where creativity was the primary language. His father was a singer, one brother was a painter and his other brother worked as a videographer. When he was 14, his brother returned from the U.S. with a professional camera and left it in his care.

“What started as simple curiosity quickly became an obsession,” Khachikyan recalled.

He spent countless hours mastering the technicalities of a single frame, a fascination that eventually led him to earn a formal degree in Cinematography and Director of Photography studies in Armenia. Today, that academic foundation in film photography, lighting and motion picture production serves as the primary engine behind his business’s signature aesthetic.

Beautiful wedding photography
(Moosho Khachikyan)

The Entrepreneurial Risk – Betting on Authenticity

When Khachikyan relocated to Los Angeles in 2012, he spent nearly a decade establishing himself as a premier lead videographer and editor in the fast-paced wedding industry. Yet, the desire to capture still frames persisted. Launching Moosho Photography as a full-time venture meant destabilizing a stable career, all to build a new brand entirely from scratch.

The photography industry was highly competitive, and many questioned his dedication to a documentary and editorial approach over passing fads. But Khachikyan chose to build his brand on a conviction that timelessness would always triumph over trends.

“I believed there would always be couples looking for honest storytelling, genuine emotion, and imagery that felt timeless rather than trendy,” he said.

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That instinct paid off. Today, Moosho Photography is a recognized name in the luxury wedding space, with work featured on premier platforms such as: The Wed; The Lane; Carats & Cake and more.

Beautiful wedding photography
Beautiful wedding photography
Beautiful wedding photography
Beautiful wedding photography

(Moosho Khachikyan)

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Digital and Analog Fusion

Moosho Photography rejects a one-size-fits-all approach. Khachikyan purposefully integrates analog film into his workflow – utilizing 35mm film, medium-format film, and Super 8 alongside modern digital cameras. This commitment to film is a deliberate brand choice driven by a desire for honesty, texture, and character in the final product.

At just 34, Khachikyan views his small business not just as a career, but as a vessel for lifelong learning and mentorship. Looking forward, he plans to expand his business by educating emerging photographers on both the artistic and entrepreneurial sides of the craft.

A Shared Passion and Family Perspective

Moosho Photography is also fueled by a deep, personal understanding of the wedding world and the value of legacy. Khachikyan’s wife is an accomplished event planner, meaning the nuances of celebrations, timelines and seamless execution are a constant topic in their household.

Furthermore, becoming a father to his son, Mikayel, fundamentally shifted how Khachikyan views his business responsibilities. It deepened his understanding of why preserving family milestones matters, informing his commercial work as a mission of capturing fleeting moments before they vanish.

This realization anchors the high-stakes philosophy that defines his approach on a wedding day: “Weddings happen once. You cannot recreate a parent’s tears. You cannot ask someone to relive a reaction. You cannot repeat a moment that has already passed.

“There is no second chance. That pressure is something I respect deeply and, in many ways, what keeps me passionate about the work after all these years.”

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Alan LaGuardia

Alan LaGuardia is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing the content and direction of the Business by LA Times Studios sections and the Travel by LA Times Studios section.

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