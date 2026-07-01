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Goods & Retail

Crazy Mountain Raises $15M to Expand Non-Alcoholic Beer Retail

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Crazy Mountain, a new non-alcoholic beer brand based in Los Angeles, has raised $15 million in seed financing led by CAVU Consumer Partners with participation from Coatue and Discovery Land Company, the brand’s incubators.

CAVU Consumer Partners, known for investing in consumer brands with strong growth potential, cited confidence in Crazy Mountain’s market positioning and expansion strategy. The firm focuses on supporting businesses operating in food, beverage and wellness sectors with scalable consumer demand.

“At CAVU, we look for opportunities where cultural shifts intersect with strong founding vision and category potential. Moderation is not a fad, it’s a durable change in behavior,” said Brett Thomas, co-founder and managing partner at CAVU, in a statement. He will join the company’s board of directors. “The brands that will win are those built around authentic founding vision and genuine product conviction. Crazy Mountain is just that.”

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Crazy Mountain launched with two products, original and lime, and is currently available and rolling out across the U.S. this year. It is crafted for beer drinkers who are seeking moderation without compromising the taste or experience. It’s seeking to take advantage of the growth of non-alcoholic drinks, which have gained popularity, especially among younger generations.

“Non-alcoholic beer is one of the most compelling growth categories in beverages, and it’s still early,” said Ben Schwerin, general partner at Coatue and a board director, in a statement. “The founding team has done it before, and we believe they’re the right group to build the defining mainstream brand in this space.”

Meanwhile, Crazy Mountain co-founder Rande Gerber has said they are building the company “for the way we live today by keeping the ritual of drinking a cold one, just without the alcohol.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Crazy Mountain.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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