Advertisement
Goods & Retail

Fitness Giant Zwift Acquires Real Routes App ROUVY to Dominate Indoor Cycling

Zwift Acquires ROUVY to Expand Virtual Cycling Platform
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Long Beach-based Zwift, the global online fitness platform, has acquired ROUVY, the real routes cycling app that helps riders achieve their cycling goals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction aims to accelerate growth in the indoor cycling category through strategic cooperation between the two companies while maintaining their independent operations.

“This is an exciting time for our industry and for cyclists worldwide. Over the past year, we have seen the indoor cycling market grow at the fastest rate since COVID,” said Eric Min, co-founder and chief executive at Zwift, in a statement. “We’re seeing our audience widen, and we are now seeing more people come to cycling for the first time through indoor training, seeking an activity that supports their active lifestyle and focus on long-term health. This growth has been driven by the increased affordability and simplicity of ‘Zwift Ready’ smart trainers, which offer compatibility with virtually any bike.”

Both Zwift and ROUVY will continue to operate independently, with differentiated roadmaps and subscription packages. Zwift Ready smart trainers and Zwift Ride smart frames will work with ROUVY, unlocking new experiences within the ROUVY software application and making it easier for new users to get started.

Advertisement

Founded in 2014, Zwift utilizes massively multiplayer online gaming technology to create rich, 3D worlds ripe for exploration, wirelessly connecting to exercise equipment such as bike trainers, treadmills and more.

ROUVY, launched in 2017, is built on real routes, places and gradients, bringing the real world indoors to make cycling irresistible all year round.

“This is a strong validation of what we’ve built with our team and community, connecting indoor and outdoor training through real routes,” said Petr Samek, chief executive and founder of ROUVY, in a statement. “Now, supported by Zwift and the Zwift hardware ecosystem, we have an opportunity to create even more experiences in the world of indoor cycling reality.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Zwift.

Goods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosConsumer GoodsMergers & Acquisitions

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

expectant couple on sofa looking at smartphone

Healthcare & Science

How Tot Squad’s Acquisition of Robyn Gives New Moms Free 24/7 AI Doula Support

A&B Aerospace in Azusa, CA

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

PMGC Holdings Completes Fifth Deal in 12 Months With $4.5M A&B Aerospace Acquisition

AI in Marketing: How to Keep Your Brand Distinctive When Content is Free

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Escaping the Sea of Same: How Brands Fight Algorithmic Monotony and AI Slop

Ontario of California of United States flag waving

Commercial Real Estate

Newmark Brokers $24.7M Sale of Lakeview Ontario Office Campus

A view of Ventura 101 Freeway at Lindley Ave in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $28M Sale for Park Encino Multifamily Asset

Bearded guy reaching for mug of beer

Goods & Retail

Crazy Mountain Raises $15M to Expand Non-Alcoholic Beer Retail

Tru Niagen

Longevity & Aging

Paid Program

The $50 Billion Supplement Market Is Entering Its Trust Era

Illuminant founders

Healthcare & Science

Stanford-Founded Illuminant Surgical Backed by $8.4M to Revolutionize Image-Guided Care

The Science of NAD+: Why We Must Shift from Lifespan to Healthspan

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

The Healthspan Revolution: How Science-Backed Branding is Transforming the Longevity Market

A diverse group of people working together in an open office setting.

AI & Tech

Spring Labs Secures $5M Funding to Scale AI Compliance

develo's logo

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Develo Raises $14M to Build AI-Native Pediatric Operating System

Rogue Snacks logo

Goods & Retail

Rogue Raises $2.5M Pre-Seed to Accelerate Walmart Expansion

The Latest Deals

Advertisement