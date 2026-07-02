Fitness Giant Zwift Acquires Real Routes App ROUVY to Dominate Indoor Cycling

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Long Beach-based Zwift, the global online fitness platform, has acquired ROUVY, the real routes cycling app that helps riders achieve their cycling goals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction aims to accelerate growth in the indoor cycling category through strategic cooperation between the two companies while maintaining their independent operations.

“This is an exciting time for our industry and for cyclists worldwide. Over the past year, we have seen the indoor cycling market grow at the fastest rate since COVID,” said Eric Min, co-founder and chief executive at Zwift, in a statement. “We’re seeing our audience widen, and we are now seeing more people come to cycling for the first time through indoor training, seeking an activity that supports their active lifestyle and focus on long-term health. This growth has been driven by the increased affordability and simplicity of ‘Zwift Ready’ smart trainers, which offer compatibility with virtually any bike.”

Both Zwift and ROUVY will continue to operate independently, with differentiated roadmaps and subscription packages. Zwift Ready smart trainers and Zwift Ride smart frames will work with ROUVY, unlocking new experiences within the ROUVY software application and making it easier for new users to get started.

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Founded in 2014, Zwift utilizes massively multiplayer online gaming technology to create rich, 3D worlds ripe for exploration, wirelessly connecting to exercise equipment such as bike trainers, treadmills and more.

ROUVY, launched in 2017, is built on real routes, places and gradients, bringing the real world indoors to make cycling irresistible all year round.

“This is a strong validation of what we’ve built with our team and community, connecting indoor and outdoor training through real routes,” said Petr Samek, chief executive and founder of ROUVY, in a statement. “Now, supported by Zwift and the Zwift hardware ecosystem, we have an opportunity to create even more experiences in the world of indoor cycling reality.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Zwift.

