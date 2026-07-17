Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

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Emery Molnar

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in top talent to support the rapid growth of its aviation portfolio nationwide and deepen its leadership bench for future growth opportunities.

Based in Suffolk’s Los Angeles office, Molnar will oversee aviation operations and support business development efforts throughout the West region, helping to expand Suffolk’s presence across one of the nation’s most active and competitive aviation markets. He will report to Sam Sleiman, who has been elevated to national president of transportation as Suffolk continues scaling its national transportation and aviation platform.

Molnar brings decades of experience delivering complex airport projects and leading high-performing operational teams across major aviation programs nationwide. His appointment reflects Suffolk’s strategic focus on strengthening regional leadership with deep aviation expertise as airport owners and aviation clients increasingly seek partners capable of delivering technically sophisticated infrastructure projects with greater speed, certainty and innovation.

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“The aviation market continues to present tremendous opportunity, particularly on the West Coast, where airports are modernizing infrastructure and investing in long-term growth,” said Sleiman. “Bringing Emery onto the team is an important investment in our ability to scale strategically, strengthen regional leadership and continue delivering exceptional results for aviation clients nationwide.”

Molnar will lead project execution and operational performance throughout the West region, helping scale Suffolk’s aviation business while maintaining the firm’s high standards of safety, quality and innovation. His leadership will also support Suffolk’s continued pursuit of major aviation opportunities across key West Coast markets.

“I’m excited to join Suffolk at a time when aviation clients are demanding smarter solutions, operational excellence and trusted partners capable of delivering increasingly complex projects,” said Molnar. “Suffolk’s integrated approach, innovation mindset and growing national aviation platform create a strong foundation for continued expansion across the West Coast and beyond.”

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Sleiman will continue overseeing Suffolk’s national aviation portfolio and broader transportation strategy, with a focus on expanding client partnerships, advancing innovation and supporting the company’s growing pipeline of aviation and infrastructure opportunities nationwide. He was recently named chair of the National Academy of Construction, further reinforcing his and Suffolk’s leadership position within the industry.

Suffolk continues to expand its aviation portfolio nationwide. The company has recently kicked off a series of projects with Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, operating more than 200 locations globally and known for its commitment to safety, service, operational excellence and seamless travel experiences.

Suffolk serves as Signature’s national design-build partner and is currently delivering projects at six airports across the country, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Information for this article was sourced from Suffolk.

