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Goods & Retail

Sunco Industries’ Unique Strategy for Global Expansion

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026
By Sunco Industries Co., Ltd.
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The Hidden Champion: Sunco Industries Co., Ltd.

Can you imagine a world without screws? It is said that at any moment, there is at least one screw within a three-foot radius of a person. Though rarely noticed, screws are essential components that support virtually every industry. Throughout this series, we explored the company’s unique initiatives – from profiling the world’s oldest administrative employee to showcasing a logistics center that achieves a staggering 99.999% shipping accuracy by blending a dedicated part-time workforce with cutting-edge technology. In this final installment, we dive into the company’s distinct global expansion strategy. We uncover the core philosophy behind how they scaled their market reach from Japan to the world.

How “Socket Boy” Is Opening Doors to International Markets

Have you ever seen “Socket Boy,” the character wearing a screw-shaped hat and a Japanese blue happi coat? Breaking into international markets requires more than simply selling products. It requires a strategy that differentiates a company from its competitors. But how many suppliers would go so far as to create an original character, or even launch a magazine, as part of that strategy?

Socket Boy is an original character created by Sunco Industries. The character was born out of an unexpected moment at the Fastener Fair Global held in Germany in 2023. The event is known as one of the world’s largest fasteners trade shows. During the exhibition, a Sunco Industries employee happened to wear a hat that was shaped like the company’s signature socket cap bolts screw. As he walked through the venue, attendees stopped to take notice, quickly turning him into one of the most recognizable figures at the event. What started as a spontaneous moment became a breakthrough for Sunco Industries’ global brand recognition. At subsequent exhibitions, Socket Boy continued to attract attention, with attendees requesting photos, and the company’s presence steadily grew. Today, the character has become closely associated with the Sunco Industries brand. It soon became common to hear, “Sunco Industries? That’s the company with Socket Boy!” The mascot has since become a powerful asset in the company’s international expansion efforts.

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Building on this momentum, Sunco Industries launched its own media platform in 2024: Socket Boy Magazine, named after the now-famous mascot. At the time, numerous fastener-related publications existed around the world, yet Japan had none. Sunco Industries’ response was straightforward: if no such magazine existed, they would create one themselves. Published quarterly with a circulation of approximately 10,000 copies per issue, Socket Boy Magazine features industry news, exclusive interviews with Japanese fastener manufacturers, trade show reports, and other insights uniquely positioned from the perspective of a Japanese fastener trading company.

The magazine also includes stories on history and culture in Japan, making it appealing not only to industry professionals but also to general readers. Through content exchanges with fastener publications in other countries and the launch of a dedicated website in 2025, the magazine continues to strengthen its presence as an industry media platform.

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

While these branding initiatives have helped elevate Sunco Industries’ global recognition, the company has also built its reputation through a highly customer-focused service: the ability to ship individual pieces, known as “BARA Service.” When first introduced, the service drew skepticism, with some saying, “Is it really necessary for a trading company to go that far?” However, today it accounts for more than 60% of domestic sales in Japan and has become one of the company’s defining business models.

Customers can purchase anything from tiny screws measuring only a few millimeters to large construction fasteners – one piece at a time. Sunco Industries manages an inventory of approximately two million items and can identify differences as small as 0.1 millimeters and deliver exactly the one piece required anywhere in the world. The system exemplifies the company’s ability to support high-mix, low-volume demand.

“When you only need one screw, nothing more” – that is when Sunco Industries comes in.

Characters, magazines, and single-piece delivery. What unites Sunco Industries’ initiatives is a consistent commitment to creating what does not yet exist in the industry. Through its focus on even the smallest screw, the company continues to secure a firm position in the global fastener industry.

Goods & RetailJuly 2026Business by LA Times StudiosConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

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