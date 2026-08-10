A City Built for What Comes Next

Los Angeles has always been more than a market. It is a place where ideas, industries, capital, culture, and talent converge. From the early days of westward expansion to moments of economic crisis and reinvention, this region has remained a central, financial, and commercial hub because its business infrastructure is deep, durable, and distinctly local.

That infrastructure did not appear overnight. Many of the organizations, civic partners, and entrepreneurs driving Los Angeles today have been here for decades and, in some cases, generations. Like the Chamber itself, they have grown with the city, weathered uncertainty, adapted to change, and continued to invest in the region’s future. They are not going anywhere because their roots are here, their relationships are here, and their opportunity is here.

The challenge is not whether Los Angeles has what businesses need. The challenge is access: knowing who to call, where to start, and how to connect with the right people at the right time.

That is why the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce created the Membership Directory: to make the region’s business ecosystem more visible, searchable, and connected. It is a practical tool for companies that want to do business locally, build relationships, identify partners, and tap into the strength of a network that already exists.

From members like Pacific Harbor Line, Cedars-Sinai, and HKS, to the hundreds of companies that power our region every day, the Membership Directory helps make Los Angeles’ business ecosystem easier to find, navigate, and activate.

In 2025 alone, the Membership Directory received over 1.2 million impressions, a clear signal that businesses are actively looking for ways to connect locally.

This work is especially urgent as Los Angeles enters a pivotal period of growth and transformation. Investments in infrastructure, the rise of emerging markets, and the global spotlight created by major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Super Bowl LXI, are opening new doors for businesses across the region. At our State of L.A. Business event, we will bring business and civic leaders together to explore what comes next and how organizations can prepare for the future. If you want to understand where Los Angeles is headed, and how your organization can be part of it, your seat at State of L.A. Business is the place to start.

For the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, this moment is personal. Los Angeles has welcomed the world to the Olympic Games three times: in 1932, in 1984, and now again in 2028. Our organization has been part of the city’s business story every time. We have never missed one. We are the home team because we have helped champion Los Angeles through each era of growth, reinvention, and global attention.

The World Cup has shown us something important: there is a deep hunger for community. People rally behind teams, entertainment, and the shared experience of being part of something bigger. That same energy can help fill gaps in our economy, bring investors into Los Angeles, and ensure that local businesses are not watching opportunity pass by, but are positioned to participate in it.

We are seeing international interest in Los Angeles’ growth. That is a good thing. But we should also be asking how we bring more domestic capital, more local procurement, and more regional partnerships into the moment ahead. The arrival of superstars like the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and LAFC’s Son Heung-min has seen a revitalization of engagement around the city’s sporting atmosphere. Multinational corporations are flocking to Los Angeles to get a piece of what these players are bringing to our markets. Keeping them here isn’t just good for sports. It’s how we ensure Los Angeles stays one of the country’s top economic engines for generations to come. We know our state better than anyone else. We know the neighborhoods, the workforce, the suppliers, the barriers, and the opportunities. A company should not have to look to Dallas, New York, or anywhere else for a partner that already exists in Los Angeles.

As the convener of our region’s business community and the voice of business in the Los Angeles area, the Chamber’s role is to make those connections easier and more intentional. The Membership Directory is one way we are doing that. State of L.A. Business is another. Together, they reflect a simple belief: Los Angeles already has the talent, services, capital, creativity, and resilience to meet this moment. In this city, all we do is win, but winning requires a team. Become a member, register for State of L.A. Business, join the home team, and help build what comes next for Los Angeles.

