Alix Earle Bets On Cymbiotika

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Alix Earle is turning a personal wellness routine into a business investment.

The social media entrepreneur has invested in Cymbiotika, the San Diego-based supplement brand she says she has used for years. The deal comes as the company moves beyond its digital roots and deeper into mainstream retail, while Earle continues to expand her role from social media personality to entrepreneur and investor.

Earle reaches 14 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. As part of the partnership, she will use those platforms to educate consumers about Cymbiotika, with the possibility of creating a co-branded product in the future. For Cymbiotika, the partnership brings a highly influential creator into the business itself. For Earle, it gives her a financial stake in a brand she was already using before the investment.

Cymbiotika Is Scaling Beyond Digital Wellness

The investment comes at an important moment for Cymbiotika. Founded in San Diego in 2019, the company entered every Target store nationwide in late 2025, marking its first major expansion into big-box retail. In January 2026, it raised $25 million in outside capital while remaining profitable and growing at a triple-digit rate. This spring, it expanded into more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

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The strategy puts Cymbiotika at the intersection of two increasingly connected categories: wellness and beauty. Its “beauty-from-within” positioning is built around supplements featuring liposomal delivery systems and clean ingredients, with products including Liposomal Vitamin C, Liposomal Glutathione and Liquid Colostrum. Earle says those three products make up her current daily stack, fitting into a schedule shaped by travel, filming and a demanding lifestyle.

That personal connection is central to the partnership. According to Cymbiotika, Earle was using the products before investment discussions began, giving the company a relationship with a creator that started with the product rather than a campaign.

“To me, she’s where wellness is going: personal, practical and built on things that genuinely work,” said Durana Elmi, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experiential Officer of Cymbiotika.

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The brand has also attracted a high-profile group of investors, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, David Grutman, Zac Efron, The Weeknd, Steve Aoki, Peggy Gou and the Jonas Brothers.

For Cymbiotika, the next challenge is turning that cultural relevance and growing retail presence into sustained consumer demand as the business scales.

From Brand Deal To Business Stake

Earle’s investment points to a broader change in how creators can participate in consumer businesses. A traditional endorsement gives a celebrity a role in marketing. An investment gives that person a reason to care about the company’s performance over a much longer period.

That distinction is increasingly relevant for creators whose influence extends well beyond sponsored content. Earle has built her audience around beauty, fashion and lifestyle, and is already expanding into entrepreneurship through her dermatologist-developed skincare brand, Reale Actives. Cymbiotika gives her another way to participate in the consumer economy. Instead of simply recommending a product to her audience, she now has a stake in the company behind it.

For Cymbiotika, Earle brings direct access to consumers across platforms where wellness products are discovered and incorporated into everyday routines. Her role also gives the company an opportunity to connect its digital audience with its expanding physical presence. The model reflects a shift in what celebrity can mean for a consumer brand. Influence is no longer limited to awareness. In the right partnership, it can become part of a company’s broader growth strategy.

RELATED: Inside Alix Earle’s Playbook for Building a Creator-Led Brand

Where Wellness And Culture Meet

Cymbiotika’s expansion illustrates how wellness brands are increasingly being built across both digital and physical channels. A consumer might discover a product through a creator, encounter it later at Target or Ulta, and eventually make it part of a daily routine. That connection between social discovery and mainstream retail is increasingly important as wellness becomes intertwined with beauty, personal care and lifestyle.

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For executives watching the category, Cymbiotika’s strategy offers a clear example of how cultural relevance can work alongside traditional business fundamentals. The company has expanded its retail footprint, raised outside capital while remaining profitable and built a recognizable investor base. Earle adds another layer of influence, but with ownership attached.

That makes the partnership more than a celebrity endorsement. It is a bet on a consumer model where creators can help shape not only what people buy, but the brands they choose to buy from.

Cymbiotika is available at Cymbiotika.com.