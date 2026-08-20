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Goods & Retail

Skanska Secures $957M LA Metro Contract for East San Fernando Valley Light Rail

Skanska signs contract to build light rail transit to Van Nuys for $957 million
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Skanska, in a joint venture with Stacy Witbeck, has signed a contract with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project in Van Nuys.

Skanska will include its $957 million share of the $1.9-billion contract in its U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes the construction of a 6.7-mile, at-grade light rail line along Van Nuys Boulevard, a 26-acre rail and maintenance facility, the development of 11 new stations, including shade structures, and utility improvements.

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The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project expands Metro’s transit system, connecting high-density neighborhoods to the broader Los Angeles County rail network and the wider region.

The light rail will operate along heavily trafficked Van Nuys Boulevard and connect to Metro’s existing G-Line bus route, bringing enhanced public transportation options to communities that were previously lacking.

Work has begun, and the project is expected to be completed in December 2031.

Information for this article was sourced from Skanska.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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