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Goods & Retail

OMNIA Wellness Center Celebrates Official Grand Opening in Encino

OMNIA grand opening in Encino, CA
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Women-owned wellness center marks its official opening with a community celebration in the heart of the San Fernando Valley

OMNIA Wellness Center officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 15, marking a major milestone for the newly established medical aesthetics and wellness center located on Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

The celebration brought together community members, healthcare professionals, local supporters, family and friends to officially welcome OMNIA to the San Fernando Valley.

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Founded by Yazmin Islas, MSN, RN, and Yaroslava Markov, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, OMNIA was created from a shared vision of bringing medical expertise, advanced aesthetic technology and personalized wellness care together in one modern, patient-centered environment.

The two women bring distinct cultural backgrounds and extensive healthcare experience to the business. Islas, a Latina nurse and healthcare leader, and Markov, a Russian-born advanced practice nurse, combined their clinical backgrounds and entrepreneurial vision to establish a wellness destination designed to serve the diverse San Fernando Valley community.

OMNIA grand opening in Encino, CA
Yaroslava Markov and Yazmin Islas
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“Opening OMNIA has been a dream years in the making,” said Islas. “Our grand opening was especially meaningful because we were able to celebrate with the community we created OMNIA to serve. We want people to walk through our doors and feel that their care is personal, thoughtful and grounded in healthcare experience.”

OMNIA offers a comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetics and wellness services, including advanced Fotona laser treatments, injectables, IV hydration and NAD+ therapy, hormone and wellness services, medical weight management and personalized treatment programs.

The Encino location also features dedicated treatment rooms and an IV wellness lounge, creating an environment where medical aesthetics and wellness services can be provided under one roof.

For Islas and Markov, the grand opening represents more than the opening of another aesthetics practice. Their goal is to build OMNIA into a trusted wellness destination rooted in clinical experience, education, personalized care and connection to the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for everyone who came out to celebrate this milestone with us,” Islas said. “Seeing our community inside OMNIA made everything we worked toward feel real. This is only the beginning.”

Information for this article was sourced from OMNIA Wellness Center.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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