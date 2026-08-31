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Goods & Retail

Solairus and Clay Lacy Deal Creates World’s Largest Managed Aircraft Fleet

Clay Lacy Aviation to Sell Aircraft Management and Charter Division to Solairus Aviation
(Eric Wildt)
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Solairus Aviation, a Petaluma-based private aviation services provider, announced an agreement to acquire the Aircraft Management and Charter divisions of Van Nuys-based Clay Lacy Aviation. Upon completion of the transaction, Solairus will operate the world’s largest managed fleet, comprising more than 500 aircraft. The company will remain headquartered in Petaluma, with offices in Los Angeles and New York.

Clay Lacy Aviation to Sell Aircraft Management and Charter Division to Solairus Aviation

“With this transaction, Solairus solidifies its position as the leading pure-play aircraft management company in the world,” said Dan Drohan, founder and chief executive of Solairus, in a statement.

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Clay Lacy Aviation to Sell Aircraft Management and Charter Division to Solairus Aviation
Dan Drohan

“As key players in the aircraft management business, Solairus and Clay Lacy Aviation have both been successful because of our fundamental belief that the aviation business is not simply about airplanes; it is about people, relationships, trust and service. Together, we will be better equipped to enhance the client experience while maintaining the high-touch, personalized management services that have been the hallmark of Solairus and Clay Lacy.”

Solairus currently manages approximately 360 aircraft from more than 100 base locations across North America, while Clay Lacy manages approximately 140 aircraft. The company expects that greater scale will help manage rising costs, negotiate improved pricing, expand access and enhance service.

“The foundation of this transaction is our shared philosophies and our common emphasis on safety, customer experience and employee culture,” said Brian Kirkdoffer, chairman of Clay Lacy Aviation, in a statement. “Clay Lacy will continue forward as a focused aviation infrastructure platform built around FBOs, aviation real estate and aircraft maintenance. These businesses remain strong, important and full of opportunity. They are central to the next chapter of Clay Lacy, and we are excited about their potential.”

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The acquisition is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close at the end of September 2026. Under the terms of the transaction, the Clay Lacy Aviation Fixed-Base Operator (FBO), maintenance and real estate businesses would remain stand-alone entities under the Clay Lacy name with their current ownership. Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisor to Clay Lacy Aviation.

Information for this story was provided by Clay Lacy Aviation.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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