Mel Robbins Turned Down Every Pitch. Except One.

Exclusive: Business by LA Times Studios spoke with Mel Robbins, co-founder of Pure Genius Protein, as the brand launches Protein + Fiber, its first major product expansion since debuting in January 2026.

The Pitch That Got a Yes

As the host of one of the most-listened-to podcasts in the world, Robbins says her team fields a new consumer product pitch practically every week. Until last year, the answer was always no. “They all seemed like another version of something that already existed,” she said. Pure Genius Protein got a different answer because of one sample and one condition. Her now co-founders sent her an early formulation of a protein shot; she called them back and, in her words, “sold myself as a co-founder, on one condition: I could recruit our scientific board, change the formulation with their guidance so doctors and nurses would trust it enough to recommend it, change the branding, and basically be involved in every major decision. And they said yes.”

That single deal point, control over formulation and board composition in exchange for her equity and name, is now a company on its second major product. The original shot, 23 grams of protein and 100 calories in a 3.38-ounce bottle, launched in January 2026 and sold through more than $1 million in its first run before expanding to six flavors. This week, the company adds Protein + Fiber: 20 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, arriving in Mango Banana and Orange Blast, priced from $3 to $4 a bottle, and sold direct-to-consumer as well as through Target and Amazon. Robbins attributes the expansion entirely to a demand from Dr. Amy Shah, the physician who joined the brand’s scientific advisory board on the condition that fiber came next. “The first thing she said was, ‘The next shot we do must have fiber. 95% of Americans are not getting the recommended daily amount,’” Robbins said. “So we got to work formulating this new product.”

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The Six-Question Filter

The same selectivity Robbins applied to her own decision to join the company now governs what Pure Genius Protein builds, and what it refuses to. “I have zero interest in becoming a wellness brand that makes everything for everyone,” she said. “Companies get into major trouble when growth becomes synonymous with more. More products. More categories. More claims. I’d rather be a genius at one thing and do it better than anyone else than try to be everything to everyone.” Every proposed product is run through the same six questions, she said: is there a real problem, can the solution be made easier, would she use it herself, would she recommend it to people she loves, would the company’s medical experts put their names behind it, and is it something people would actually use again. “If the answer is yes, then there may be an opportunity for us. If the answer is no, we won’t make it.”

She applies a similarly narrow test to what she considers a durable brand versus a wellness trend riding a funding round. “There’s a very big difference between a celebrity who lends their name and a celebrity who truly acts as a co-founder and helps run the business,” she said, pointing to hand-picking all six members of the company’s scientific and medical advisory board and staying involved in formulation and lab decisions as the difference in practice, not messaging. Her broader read on what separates the brands that last: “Know who you are serving. Build the best team for where you are going. Test. Innovate. And most importantly: listen. Listen to your customers. Listen to your partners. Listen to your peers in the space. And listen to the experts who are guiding you.”

Built for a Messy Tuesday

Robbins’ clearest piece of product philosophy has less to do with nutrition than with behavioral design. Her operating premise is that convenience, not efficacy, is what determines whether a health product survives contact with an actual daily routine. “There is so much research about how convenience, can you see it, is it easy, is it enjoyable, makes you more likely to repeat a behavior,” she said. “If something is complicated, you won’t be consistent.” That premise shaped who Pure Genius Protein is explicitly built for: not an optimized wellness consumer, but “the person in line with you at the grocery store... working 12-hour shifts, traveling, recovering from surgery, taking GLP-1s, running kids all over town, training for sports, taking care of aging parents, or just trying to get through an insane workday.” Her test for any future product is the same scenario, restated as a question: “Will somebody be able to use this on a messy Tuesday? Because that is when they need high-quality protein the most.”

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The Shelf-Space Problem

Robbins is candid that this logic runs into a real, unresolved business problem at retail. Selling direct-to-consumer let her control the entire narrative around the product; putting it on a shelf at Target next to national protein brands did not. “Every channel asks something different of you,” she said. “On Amazon or walking down an aisle at Target, you have seconds to make an impression.” What she found is that the product’s core selling point, a 3.38-ounce bottle instead of a 40-ounce jug, reads to a shopper’s eye as less value, not more. “It was eye-opening to see how small our product is on retailer shelves in comparison to these enormous other protein products that, due to the larger size of the bottles, tend to look more enticing,” she said. “It made me nervous. It’s a real challenge to market a product that is tiny.”

Her explanation for why that instinct is misleading doubles as the company’s core pitch. “If you see a 10-inch-tall, 40oz protein shake next to a 23g protein shot that’s a tenth of the volume, subconsciously you think you get more for your money by buying the big shake,” she said. “But what you get in reality is more bloating, more calories, often more junk and sugar in the ingredients, and more liquid to drink. The entire value of Pure Genius Protein is that it is pocket-size and you can sip it in five seconds.” She stops short of claiming she’s solved the shelf problem. It remains, in her framing, the open question the company is still working through, a rare admission from a founder mid-launch that the format the entire business is built around is also the hardest thing to sell in a single glance.

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Taken together, Robbins’ answers point to a bet that runs against the current playbook in consumer wellness, where venture money tends to reward founders who move fast, expand into adjacent categories quickly, and treat a large audience as a built-in customer acquisition channel. Robbins is doing the opposite on every count: saying no to nearly every opportunity in front of her, holding the product line to a single format two years in, and openly rejecting the premise that her reach is worth anything on its own. Whether that discipline scales the way rapid expansion does is still an open question, one Robbins herself hasn’t fully answered, given that she’s still working out how to make a pocket-sized bottle win against a shelf full of larger competitors. But for a category increasingly defined by celebrity-backed brands chasing the next category to enter, a founder deliberately choosing to stay narrow, and treating that narrowness as the product’s actual value proposition, is itself a strategic bet worth watching.

Pure Genius Protein is available at puregeniusprotein.com.