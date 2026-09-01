Beach House Group Exits BÉIS to Samsonite at a $210 Million Enterprise Valuation

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Beach House Group, a Los Angeles-based beauty incubator that has supported consumer brands BÉIS, Pattern Beauty, Noyz, Moon, Florence By Mills and others, announced the sale of a majority stake in BÉIS to Samsonite Group. The direct-to-consumer luggage and travel accessories brand was incubated with actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell.

Shaun Neff

“When we started Beach House Group, the goal was never to build one great brand but to build a company that could do it again and again,” said Shaun Neff, founder of Beach House Group, in a statement. “BÉIS is just an example of the rapid growth we can bring to brands. We have many on our roster already attracting acquisition attention. This is just the beginning of what you’ll see Beach House Group do.”

The transaction has a total enterprise value of $210 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to a customary adjustment for net working capital. Beach House Group, as majority shareholder, will be selling its full 70% stake in this transaction. Beach House Group’s largest investor is the consumer-focused private equity firm Monogram Capital Partners.

The transaction represents Beach House Group’s second brand exit and its largest to date, reinforcing the beauty incubator’s model of building, operating and scaling consumer brands from the ground up, then partnering with strategic acquirers and investment firms positioned to accelerate their next chapter of growth.

Advertisement

Since BÉIS launched in 2018, Beach House Group’s operational and incubation expertise as well as its brand-building playbook have helped grow BÉIS into one of the most recognized names in modern travel, known for its accessible, design-forward luggage along with a devoted community built through Mitchell’s creative direction. The brand has delivered rapid, profitable growth, generating approximately $210 million in 2025 revenue at attractive margins. The incubator’s capabilities are especially well suited to rapid growth, retailer relationships and team building. Beach House Group was instrumental in recruiting the operating team, whose performance has been truly outstanding.

Beach House Group is the L.A.-based brand incubator founded by Shaun Neff, built to disrupt the beauty industry and build legacy brands. Its portfolio includes PATTERN with Tracee Ellis Ross, BÉIS with Shay Mitchell, MOON with Kendall Jenner, NOYZ, Marlowe and Florence by Mills with Millie Bobby Brown.

Information for this story was provided by Beach House Group.

