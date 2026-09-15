Debt Settlement or Credit Counseling? Why Reducing Principal May Matter Most

A composite California borrower’s budget illustrates why a lower interest rate may not be enough – and why settlement’s potential benefit comes with consequential risks

ABOUT THIS SCENARIO: Maya Torres is a fictional composite created from common debt-hardship patterns. She is not a real consumer or an interview subject. Her circumstances and dollar amounts are illustrative, not evidence of typical results.

On a Sunday evening in Pomona, Maya Torres spreads four credit card statements across her kitchen table. The balances total $36,400. Reduced work hours and a year of helping an ill parent turned routine expenses into revolving debt; rising interest charges kept the balances moving in the wrong direction.

Maya takes home $4,300 a month. Housing, transportation, food, insurance and family obligations consume about $3,850. That leaves roughly $450 before emergencies, while the minimum payments on her cards approach $1,100.

Maya is not real. But the choice represented by her numbers is familiar: What happens when a borrower needs more than a lower interest rate because the principal itself has become unaffordable?

The question arrives as American card balances continue to rise. Credit card balances increased by $21 billion in the second quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, even as overall household debt held near $18.8 trillion. Aggregate delinquency improved slightly, but 4.7% of outstanding household debt remained in some stage of delinquency.

What credit counseling could change for Maya

A nonprofit credit counselor would typically begin with Maya’s entire financial picture: income, essential expenses, debts and goals. The session might produce a revised budget, a referral to a creditor hardship program or an assessment of whether a debt management plan, commonly called a DMP, is sustainable.

Under a DMP, Maya would make one payment to the counseling organization, which would distribute money to participating creditors. Those creditors may reduce interest rates or waive some fees. The structure can make repayment more orderly and predictable, and it can be an effective answer for a borrower who has enough income to repay the enrolled principal.

But a DMP generally does not reduce that principal. Even before accounting for interest or program fees, repaying $36,400 over five years averages more than $600 a month. Maya’s illustrative budget has only $450 available – and using every dollar would leave no margin for a car repair, medical copay or another surprise.

For her, the obstacle is no longer only the price of the debt. It is the amount owed.

What debt settlement could change

Debt settlement approaches the problem from the other direction. Rather than organizing repayment of the full principal, it seeks a creditor’s agreement to accept less than the account balance. Maya would accumulate money for offers, either on her own or through a program, and each creditor would decide whether to participate and on what terms.

That possibility – a reduction in principal – is settlement’s clearest advantage over a DMP. If agreements are reached and funded, Maya may be able to resolve debts she could not repay in full. The result could give a borrower facing a lasting financial shortfall a defined route out of delinquent unsecured debt without requiring every original dollar of principal.

It is also why settlement should not be described as merely a faster version of credit counseling. The two strategies solve different problems. Counseling improves the terms and administration of repayment. Settlement attempts to change the amount ultimately paid.

The comparison turns on capacity, not optimism

If Maya could reliably afford a DMP payment, counseling might offer the more predictable course. Payments generally continue, creditors that accept the plan know what to expect, and the borrower avoids deliberately building a settlement fund while accounts go unpaid.

If her income cannot support full-principal repayment even with reduced interest, however, that predictability may not be useful. A plan is not sustainable simply because its monthly payment is lower. Settlement becomes relevant when a borrower can fund negotiated resolutions but cannot support a plan requiring repayment in full.

The comparison should therefore begin with a cash-flow test: After essential expenses and a reasonable emergency margin, how much can the household consistently devote to debt? If that amount cannot support a DMP, the potential to reduce principal may matter more than the benefits of a structured full-repayment plan.

A favorable outcome is possible, not promised

Maya’s story cannot responsibly end with a made-up settlement percentage. Creditors are not required to negotiate, and no provider can guarantee how much they will accept, whether every account will settle or how long the process will take. A fictional success figure would make the scenario look more precise than the evidence allows.

The honest positive outcome is conditional: If Maya receives acceptable agreements, understands the full cost and funds them successfully, accounts included in those agreements can be resolved for less than their stated balances. Her success would be measured not by an advertised percentage but by completed settlements, final written account terms and a total cost she could actually afford.

What Maya would risk to pursue that benefit

The principal-reduction opportunity carries consequences. Settlement programs often involve stopping or reducing payments while funds accumulate. Interest and late fees may continue, credit can be damaged, collection calls can increase and creditors may sue. Providers may charge fees after achieving qualifying results, and forgiven debt may be taxable unless an exception or exclusion applies.

That does not erase settlement’s potential value. It defines the price of pursuing it. A useful comparison adds company fees, account charges, possible taxes and unresolved debts to any proposed settlement amount, then weighs that total against a realistic DMP cost and the borrower’s actual ability to complete either plan.

A California consumer’s additional checks

California consumers can check the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation’s regulatory information for a provider and should review all disclosures before depositing money or signing an agreement. Registration or nonprofit status is not, by itself, a guarantee of a good outcome.

Maya would also want written answers to basic questions: Which creditors commonly participate? When is each fee earned? Who controls the dedicated account? Can she withdraw her money? What happens if a creditor refuses an offer? And will the company provide every settlement agreement in writing before she pays?

Before choosing either route, she could call her card issuers directly about hardship options and consult a nonprofit credit counselor for an independent budget review. If neither a DMP nor settlement appears feasible, a consultation with a consumer bankruptcy attorney would help her understand the remaining choices.

The point where the paths divide

Back at the kitchen table, Maya’s fictional numbers do not select a program for her. They identify the decision she must make. If she can repay the principal under improved terms, counseling offers structure. If she cannot, settlement’s ability to reduce principal may offer something counseling generally does not: a potentially attainable endpoint.

That endpoint is neither automatic nor painless. But for a borrower whose hardship has made full repayment implausible, the chance to resolve eligible debts for less than the balances owed can be more than a financial convenience. It can be the feature that makes resolution possible at all.

Sources and methodology

The opening character and household budget are an explicitly fictional composite. No statements are attributed to her, and no outcome is represented as typical. Factual descriptions and current data were checked against the following primary sources:

