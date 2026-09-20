MADE HERE: Southern California Manufacturing Is Booming Again — Here’s Why

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The benefits of manufacturing in the Los Angeles region are tangible, intangible and ultimately incredibly valuable to the companies that choose Southern California

For decades, the conventional wisdom in American business was simple: If you wanted to make something, you looked for the lowest-cost place to manufacture. Increasingly, that calculation is changing, especially for businesses based in Southern California.

After all, supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty, rising overseas labor costs, tariffs and transportation expenses have caused executives to reconsider what “low cost” actually means. At the same time, speed, quality control, intellectual-property protection and the ability to respond quickly to customers have become more valuable. For many Southern California companies, that is making manufacturing closer to home increasingly attractive.

It would be difficult to call Southern California a cheap place to manufacture. Real estate, wages, energy and regulatory compliance can all be expensive compared to other parts of the country.

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But focusing exclusively on those costs overlooks something that has become potentially far more important: Southern California offers an unusually powerful combination of talent, innovation, suppliers, logistics, customers and brand value.

Home is Where the Heart is

Operating and manufacturing close to home carries with it a sense of regional pride and loyalty in some businesses that inspires its employees and customers alike.

Based in Manhattan Beach, Skechers is globally known for designing, developing and marketing performance and lifestyle footwear with a distinctly California flare.

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“Southern California has been at the heart of Skechers since the company was founded in Manhattan Beach more than three decades ago,” said Skechers Co-Founder and President Michael Greenberg. “While we’ve grown into a global brand serving consumers around the world with lifestyle and performance products, we’ve stayed true to our roots and continue to design and operate from the community where our journey began.”

“That connection to Manhattan Beach extends beyond our 350,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in the South Bay,” added Greenberg. “We opened our first Skechers retail store here in 1995. We have since expanded and relocated the location a few doors down from the original to accommodate our growth. Today, our Manhattan Beach flagship is one of 32 Skechers stores throughout Los Angeles County, reflecting both our continued investment in the region and our commitment to the community that helped shape our brand.”

“Designing and producing in Los Angeles is essential to our company because it allows us to be super hands on with the development process,” said Ella Mae, who has chosen to run her eponymous sustainable fashion brand in Los Angeles. “As a fashion house that does the majority of our pattern and sample making in-house, it has been crucial for us to have a close relationship with our production — where we can walk them through each step of how we want our garments made and visit our factories to check on the process and quality.”

Swimming in the Local Talent Pool

Access to in-person relationships with local talent is a meaningful plus. The Los Angeles area being a center overflowing creativity has come with advantages too.

Southern California’s high labor costs are frequently cited as a manufacturing disadvantage. For labor-intensive commodity products, they can be. But the economics change as manufacturing becomes more automated, technical and specialized.

For companies selling premium apparel, beauty products, food, wellness goods, technology and lifestyle products, Southern California itself — and the creative talent in the region — can become part of the brand story.

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Mattel is headquartered in El Segundo, where it famously designs and produces iconic toy brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels.

(Walter Cicchetti - stock.adobe.c)

“Mattel was founded in Southern California 81 years ago, and Los Angeles remains one of the world’s great creative capitals, giving us a unique advantage,” said Chris Down, EVP and chief design and innovation officer at Mattel. “At our Global Design Center in El Segundo, ideas move from brainstorm to prototype to playtesting with kids all under one roof. We draw from an extraordinary concentration of creative talent and world-class institutions, like Otis College of Art and Design and ArtCenter, while being close to many of our key entertainment partners. That combination of heritage, talent and creative energy makes Southern California an exceptional place to design and create the future of play.”

“Our strong relationships with local partners are invaluable to us, they’re the reason we’ve proudly operated in California for our entire history,” added Ella Mae. “We have developed really close relationships with our cutters, sewers, fabric suppliers, screenprinters and more. The L.A. garment district is such a valuable resource and a major reason why our business was able to grow and become established in L.A.”

“The entrepreneurial spirit and incredible talent found throughout Southern California have played an important role in shaping both our company and our products,” said Skechers’ Greenberg. “We’re also proud to maintain a significant presence in the region through our state-of-the-art, 3.5-million-square-foot North America Distribution Center in Moreno Valley, which allows us to efficiently serve consumers and retail partners while continuing to support the local economy.”

The Intangible Benefits of Brand Integrity

Making your products close to home carries a number of intangible benefits as well.

“We’re proud to be part of the Southern California community, it’s not just where we operate, it’s where we’re inspired,” said Beth Bender, co-founder of award-winning skincare brand Sainte Labs. “From the talent and craftsmanship available locally to the meaningful contribution we can make to the regional economy, manufacturing here feels like the right thing to do. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“We love employing local community members and keeping our operations close to home,” said Ella Mae. “It reduces shipping emissions and miscommunications, supporting our core mission as a sustainable business.”

“Producing locally ensures safe working conditions, fair wages and a strong sense of community within our teams,” said Ron Balatbat, who serves as men’s design director for AG Jeans, a premium denim and sportswear house based in Los Angeles specializing in eco-conscious local denim manufacturing and innovative washing techniques. “It supports local jobs, nurtures skilled craftsmanship and maintains transparency throughout our supply chain. Ultimately, this model allows us to embed ESG into our daily operations. It’s not a philosophy on paper, but a practice rooted in how we work.”

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“Manufacturing in Los Angeles means we stay close to the process,” added Bender. “We can see it, touch it and stand behind it. Small-batch production in L.A. isn’t the easy path, but it’s the right one. Because when your name is on the formula, proximity to the product is non-negotiable.”

“As we’ve expanded internationally, we’ve never lost sight of where we came from,” added Greenberg. “That connection to California, specifically Los Angeles, remains key to our identity and continues to influence the way we innovate, grow and do business.”

A Shorter, More Resilient Supply Chain

The pandemic demonstrated just how fragile long international supply chains can become. Since then, wars, shipping disruptions, trade disputes and changing tariff policies have reinforced the lesson.

Producing locally doesn’t eliminate supply-chain risk — manufacturers may still rely on imported components and raw materials — but it can reduce the number of links in the chain.

There is another Southern California advantage: When companies do need imported materials, they are sitting beside one of the world’s great logistics hubs.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach form the core of the largest trade complex in North America, while Southern California also possesses extensive rail, highway, air cargo, warehousing and distribution infrastructure. That means a Southern California manufacturer can combine domestic production with access to global suppliers and then distribute finished products throughout the United States and overseas.

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It is difficult to find many locations offering all three advantages — manufacturing capability, enormous consumer markets and world-class international logistics — in one region.

For a premium consumer brand, local manufacturing can reinforce authenticity, craftsmanship and transparency, and give customers a clearer connection between the company and the community in which it operates.

The Economic Multiplier

Manufacturing also matters beyond the factory gates.

Factories need accountants, attorneys, logistics companies, software providers, maintenance firms, engineers, packaging companies and suppliers. Employees spend their wages at restaurants, stores and other businesses.

A June 2026 Pepperdine University and Beacon Economics analysis found that the broader industrial ecosystem — including manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial-flex operations — supports roughly 1.5 million jobs across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and accounts for approximately 11% of the region’s GDP.

That makes buying locally manufactured products more than a feel-good exercise. Dollars spent with regional manufacturers can circulate through a much larger Southern California business ecosystem.

California remains America’s largest manufacturing state by workforce, with approximately 1.2 million manufacturing jobs and $390 billion in manufacturing GDP in 2025, according to the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Southern California is particularly important because manufacturing here is intertwined with aerospace and defense, medical devices, biotechnology, electronics, apparel, food, consumer products and advanced technology.

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Orange County, for example, has become particularly strong in high-value precision manufacturing. A 2026 county economic report identifies medical devices, aerospace and defense components and advanced electronics among its manufacturing specialties.

That ecosystem creates an advantage that can be difficult to reproduce elsewhere.

A company developing a sophisticated product in Irvine, El Segundo or Los Angeles may have engineers, designers, software developers, component suppliers, testing facilities and manufacturing partners within driving distance of one another. Problems that could require days of emails and overnight shipments across an international supply chain can often be solved with an afternoon meeting.

That matters because manufacturing isn’t simply about making products. Increasingly, manufacturing and innovation happen simultaneously.

California’s environmental regulations can increase costs, but they can also force manufacturers to become more efficient in their use of energy, water and materials. Those capabilities may become increasingly valuable as customers demand greater transparency throughout supply chains.

The state also offers incentives designed to encourage manufacturing investment. Eligible businesses may qualify for a partial sales-and-use-tax exemption on certain manufacturing and R&D equipment, while qualifying advanced manufacturing, recycling, alternative-energy and advanced transportation projects can seek broader sales-and-use-tax exclusions.

The New Manufacturing Math

None of this means every product should be made in Southern California.

For highly labor-intensive, low-margin goods produced in enormous volumes, overseas manufacturing may continue to make economic sense.

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But businesses should be careful about comparing only hourly wages or factory quotes.

The real equation includes transportation, inventory, tariffs, delays, quality problems, intellectual-property risk, excess production, supply-chain disruptions and the financial value of getting products to market faster.

Once those costs are included, the gap between Southern California and overseas manufacturing can become considerably smaller.

And then there are the aforementioned intangible benefits that don’t fit neatly into a spreadsheet: being able to drive to your factory, talk directly to the people making your product, change a design quickly, show customers where something was made and know exactly what is happening inside your supply chain.

California is the center of manufacturing businesses and jobs in the U.S. with 45,000 firms, according to the Made in California resource site. Manufacturing jobs pay more than $25,000 above the average non-farm wage and each of these jobs creates 3.5 more jobs in neighboring communities. All of this is good for the economy here in California, and also serves as proof that businesses can thrive here.

Southern California will probably never win a race to become the cheapest place in the world to manufacture. It doesn’t have to.

In the next era of manufacturing, proximity, talent and contagious pride may prove to be every bit as valuable as price.

