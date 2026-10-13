Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are entering the beverage business as co-founders of PRODA, a protein soda brand looking to carve out a place for functional nutrition in the everyday soft drink market.

The couple joins existing co-founders and co-CEOs Matthew Postlethwaite and Jeff Church, as well as Joey Gonzalez, executive chairman of fitness brand Barry’s, who is also joining as a co-founder. The partnership marks Timberlake and Biel’s first joint venture.

Their roles will extend beyond brand promotion. According to PRODA, the pair will help guide its creative strategy, flavor innovation, product development and cultural partnerships as the company works to expand its reach.

Advertisement

“The opportunity to work with Matthew and Jeff in shaping the brand, its products and where it goes next is what made this an exciting opportunity for us,” Biel and Timberlake said in a joint statement. “PRODA’s nutritional benefits were equally as important. We believe you shouldn’t have to choose between what tastes good and what’s good for you.”

The partnership brings together entertainment, fitness and beverage industry experience around a product designed to bridge two familiar categories: soda and protein drinks.

A Different Take on Protein

PRODA’s pitch is straightforward: combine the carbonation and flavor of soda with the nutritional benefits of protein. Each 12-ounce can contains 10 grams of complete protein, zero sugar and all-natural ingredients, according to the company.

Advertisement

The drink uses a proprietary clear whey isolate matrix that PRODA says avoids the heavy, chalky texture often associated with traditional protein beverages.

RELATED: No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Its seven flavors include Shirley Temple, Strawberry Lemonade, Golden Apple, Cherry Lime, Lemon Lime, Classic Orange and Root Beer. The lineup leans into familiar soda and fruit-drink flavors rather than positioning the product exclusively around workouts or sports nutrition.

That approach gives PRODA a way to appeal to consumers who want to add protein to their routines without reaching for a traditional shake. The challenge will be turning that proposition into a product people choose repeatedly, not just one they try out of curiosity.

Goods & Retail Mel Robbins Turned Down Every Pitch. Except One. The Pure Genius Protein co-founder on the one sample that changed her mind, the six-question filter she runs every product through, and why her hardest unsolved business problem is the size of her own bottle.

From Beverage Experience to Retail Expansion

PRODA’s founding team combines experience across beverages, fitness and entertainment. Church is a beverage industry veteran who co-founded Suja Juice, while Postlethwaite is an actor and wellness entrepreneur known for his role in Peaky Blinders. Gonzalez brings experience from Barry’s, where he serves as executive chairman.

Timberlake and Biel will contribute to the brand’s creative direction and product development, according to the company. Their involvement gives them a role in shaping what PRODA brings to market, in addition to the visibility that comes with their public profiles.

The brand launched in 2026 and is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as through Amazon and its own website. PRODA is looking to build on that distribution as it develops its position in the protein soda category.

Advertisement

The company describes PRODA as America’s fastest-turning protein soda brand. Its announcement did not include sales figures or independent data to substantiate that claim, and it did not disclose financial terms related to the new co-founders’ involvement.

RELATED: Inside Alix Earle’s Playbook for Building a Creator-Led Brand

Beyond the Celebrity Factor

Timberlake and Biel bring cultural recognition to a brand built around a specific product proposition: a carbonated drink with protein and no sugar. Their stated interest in shaping PRODA’s products and direction suggests a role that goes beyond a traditional celebrity endorsement.

But visibility alone does not guarantee repeat purchases. PRODA will need to persuade consumers that its taste, formulation and convenience justify a place in their regular beverage rotation while competing for attention in a crowded market.

The company is betting that protein can become part of more everyday drinking occasions, rather than remaining associated primarily with fitness and supplementation. With a team spanning beverage entrepreneurship, fitness and entertainment, PRODA has assembled a mix of industry experience and cultural reach. Whether that translates into sustained demand will be the next measure of the brand’s growth.