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Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Branch restores in-person banking services to Pacific Palisades families and businesses following its closure in the wake of L.A. wildfires

City National Bank has announced the reopening of its Palisades Village branch, returning in-person banking services and welcoming back clients in Pacific Palisades as the community continues to recover from the wildfires that swept through Los Angeles County in 2025. The rebuilt branch offers personal and business banking services to local families and businesses.

The Palisades Village branch, which City National has operated for more than a decade, was among the businesses displaced when the wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades community in January 2025. The reopening returns a full-service banking presence to the area at a time when many residents and business owners are navigating insurance claims, financing needs and cash-flow challenges.

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“Reopening our branch doors means welcoming back the neighbors, partners and business owners we’ve had the privilege of serving for years,” said Lindsay Dunn, executive vice president and head of Personal & Business Banking. “Many of our clients lost homes or businesses in the fires. We’re here to help them navigate their financial needs as the community continues to rebuild and recover. Having a local branch open again means they can sit down with us face-to-face when they need us most.”

Team members of City National Bank Palisades Village branch

City National is marking the reopening with special in-branch activities throughout October, inviting the community to reconnect and celebrate the return of banking services to the Palisades Village.

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Following the wildfires in Southern California, City National and parent company Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) collectively donated $3 million to immediate and sustained relief efforts to support affected families and communities.

City National also offered a three-year mortgage and HELOC forbearance period for qualifying clients experiencing hardship due to the fires or whose homes were destroyed, to help families manage financially during rebuilding.

The 1,423-square-foot branch includes two private consultation rooms for personal banking and mortgage consultations, an ATM and three service desks. The renovated branch will feature local artwork and decorative elements that reflect the character and resilience of the community, creating an environment where clients feel connected and supported.

“We never stopped serving our Palisades clients – we just couldn’t do it physically from here,” said Evelyn Peera, branch manager. “Now that we’re back on Sunset Boulevard, someone who needs to refinance a mortgage, apply for a business loan or just sit down with a banker can walk in and do that.”

Information for this article was sourced from City National Bank.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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