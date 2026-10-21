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Goods & Retail

Parallel Systems Raises $100M Series C to Commercialize Its Autonomous Freight Rail System

Parallel Systems Closes $100M in New Funding to Fully Commercialize Autonomous Freight Rail System
Parallel Systems on track.
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Los Angeles-based battery-electric autonomous freight rail company Parallel Systems closed a Series C round with $100 million in new capital to accelerate production of the company’s next-generation Panther rail vehicle and fund commercial expansion, including international markets. New investors include AVP, which led the round, Hillspire, Agility Global and Cobalt Capital, with participation from existing investors including Anthos Capital, Congruent Ventures, Riot Capital and Collaborative Fund.

“Closing our Series C round is a major inflection point for Parallel as well as the short-haul logistics industry and is the strongest market signal to date that autonomous freight rail is ready for its moment,” said Matt Soule, founder and chief executive of Parallel Systems, in a statement. “With the FRA-approved pilot proving our platform in real-world corridors, this capital will directly fund the production scale-up of our Panther vehicles and accelerate our entry into international markets hungry for lower-cost, more resilient supply chains.”

Founded in 2020 by Soule, who spent 13 years at SpaceX, the company has assembled a team of engineers and rail operations professionals who will drive full commercialization, expansion into international markets and scale manufacturing of Parallel’s third-generation Panther rail vehicle. To date, the company has raised more than $200 million in funding.

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Parallel enables railroads to handle shorter, lower-density routes competitively, allowing shippers to use rail for short-haul freight that previously required trucks. The $1-trillion market for surface freight, dominated by trucking, continues to face severe pressure from rising operational costs, including the high cost of fuel, tightening capacity and strict logistics constraints.

The United States’ rail network remains significantly underutilized, particularly for shorter haul routes less than 500 miles, representing 60% of the surface freight market. Parallel’s integrated technology taps into this existing network, providing an on-demand freight movement solution that provides shippers with the flexibility of trucking combined with the cost and environmental efficiencies of rail.

Since closing its Series B round in 2025, Parallel has transitioned from initial prototyping to live commercial deployment under regulatory test approval. A number of major railroads are now under contract to deploy Parallel to transport commercial freight using its fully integrated autonomous delivery system, which seamlessly pairs its advanced hardware and software ecosystem. Parallel’s Georgia pilot is actively advancing in partnership with short-line railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming, operating under Federal Railroad Administration supervision.

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“Matt and the entire Parallel team have built a proven, viable and scalable autonomous freight rail platform that has generated significant commercial interest among the major rail companies in the U.S. and globally,” said Arun Gupta, Parallel’s executive chairman, in a statement.

Information for this story was provided by Parallel Systems.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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