Cemex Supplies 300,000 Cubic Yards of Concrete for LA Metro D Line Extension Section 1

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Cemex has supplied concrete for section 1 of the Los Angeles Metro D Line Extension, a major underground infrastructure project designed to expand transit capacity beneath one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The project extends the existing D Line west from Wilshire/Western to Wilshire/La Cienega, adding three underground stations: Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega. Construction is being executed by the Skanska-Traylor-Shea Joint Venture, with Skanska serving as lead contractor. Cemex supplied more than 300,000 cubic yards of concrete for the project and is expected to supply more than 400,000 additional cubic yards across the remaining two phases of the extension.

Building new transit infrastructure beneath a dense urban corridor required precise coordination of tunneling, waterproofing and structural concrete placement, while protecting existing utility infrastructure. Complex ground conditions, including tar sand, high groundwater levels, gassy soils and nearby earthquake fault zones, required specialized excavation methods and continuous geotechnical monitoring.

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“Resilient infrastructure is fundamental to building more connected and livable cities,” said Jesus González, Cemex U.S. President. “Cemex is proud to support the D Line Extension with the essential materials, technical expertise and execution needed for one of Los Angeles’ most complex underground construction projects.”

Cemex concrete supported key structural elements of the underground stations, including vaulted concrete roofs and reinforced concrete side walls up to four feet thick. These elements help create open, column-free passenger platforms while supporting the structural demands of construction beneath the city.

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The D Line Extension will add approximately nine miles of new subway service connecting Downtown Los Angeles to the Westside. Section 1 has been completed. According to L.A. Metro, Sections 2 and 3 are expected to continue development through 2026 and 2027.

Projects such as the D Line Extension show the role of resilient infrastructure in helping large cities move more efficiently.

Cemex supports complex urban construction projects through concrete supply, technical coordination and the logistics expertise to enable construction in dense, high-traffic zones while helping to reduce disruption to communities.

Information for this article was sourced from Cemex.

