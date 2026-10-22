Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Goods & Retail

E-Z UP Sold to Norwest Equity Partners as Beach Point Capital Exits Its 2019 Investment

By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Beach Point Capital Management LP, a Santa Monica-based alternative investment manager with over $20 billion in assets under management, closed the sale of E-Z UP Inc., a provider of portable shade solutions, instant shelters and related accessories, to Norwest Equity Partners.

Beach Point partnered with E-Z UP in 2019 through its Hybrid Solutions strategy, providing a custom solution to support the company’s growth and evolution. In partnership with Beach Point, E-Z UP expanded its product offerings and customer base, enhanced its digital printing capabilities, strengthened its commercial and consumer channels, broadened its customer reach and successfully transitioned leadership from its founders to current management.

“We are proud to have partnered with E-Z UP, its founders and management team during an important chapter in its development. We believe this investment reflects the type of opportunity our Hybrid Solutions strategy is designed to pursue, supporting high-quality middle-market businesses with flexible, customized capital structures,” said Jay Takefman, co-head of Beach Point Hybrid Solutions, in a statement.

Advertisement

The transaction builds on continued momentum for Beach Point’s Hybrid Solutions strategy, including the recent sale of Smile America Partners, the largest school-based mobile dental program in the U.S. Together, these transactions underscore the strategy’s ability to partner with middle-market businesses across sectors, structuring tailored hybrid solutions and supporting management teams in driving value.

Beach Point’s Hybrid Solutions strategy manages approximately $1 billion in capital and is led by Jay Takefman and Robert Bergmann, who manage the firm’s Tactical Funds. The Hybrid Solutions team partners with business owners, sponsors and management teams to structure bespoke capital solutions tailored to meet companies’ unique strategic and financing needs and seek differentiated returns to investors.

Information for this story was provided by Beach Point Capital.

Goods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosConsumer GoodsFINANCE

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Veteran signing a form

Special Supplements

Paid Program

When Debt Settlement Could Help Veterans Struggling With Credit Card Balances

Amca and Army announce Enterprise-Wide Rapid Engineering and Qualification Partnership

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Amca Wins First Army Advanced Manufacturing Award to Re-Engineer Missile System Components

Parallel Systems Closes $100M in New Funding to Fully Commercialize Autonomous Freight Rail System

Goods & Retail

Parallel Systems Raises $100M Series C to Commercialize Its Autonomous Freight Rail System

Woody Glier, CEO, Gallatin

AI & Tech

Gallatin AI Raises $50M Series A to Scale Its AI Logistics Platform for the U.S. Military

Underwater view of sea water surface with sun rays and blue sky

AI & Tech

Fluxnium Raises $7M Seed Round to Extract Uranium from Seawater

Leica + F1

Goods & Retail

Why Leica Is Betting on Formula 1

Fortastra Raises $30M Series A Round for Space Defense

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Fortastra Raises $30M Series A Round for Space Defense

Varda Space Industries Launches Two Vehicles to Orbit at the Same Time

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Varda Space Industries Secures $251M Series D to Scale In-Space Drug Manufacturing

Cymbiotika + Amelia Gray

Goods & Retail

Cymbiotika Taps Amelia Gray in Its Next Big Play for the Beauty Market

Diversis Capital logo

Banking & Finance

Diversis Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Terminal Software Leader Tideworks

Aurora Capital Partners acquires Softdocs

Banking & Finance

Aurora Capital Partners Acquires Softdocs to Expand Education Software Portfolio

Impact Reports - Ireland

Impact Reports

Paid Program

U.S.-Irish Investment Partnerships Continue to Strengthen

The Latest Deals

Advertisement