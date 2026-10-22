E-Z UP Sold to Norwest Equity Partners as Beach Point Capital Exits Its 2019 Investment

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Beach Point Capital Management LP, a Santa Monica-based alternative investment manager with over $20 billion in assets under management, closed the sale of E-Z UP Inc., a provider of portable shade solutions, instant shelters and related accessories, to Norwest Equity Partners.

Beach Point partnered with E-Z UP in 2019 through its Hybrid Solutions strategy, providing a custom solution to support the company’s growth and evolution. In partnership with Beach Point, E-Z UP expanded its product offerings and customer base, enhanced its digital printing capabilities, strengthened its commercial and consumer channels, broadened its customer reach and successfully transitioned leadership from its founders to current management.

“We are proud to have partnered with E-Z UP, its founders and management team during an important chapter in its development. We believe this investment reflects the type of opportunity our Hybrid Solutions strategy is designed to pursue, supporting high-quality middle-market businesses with flexible, customized capital structures,” said Jay Takefman, co-head of Beach Point Hybrid Solutions, in a statement.

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The transaction builds on continued momentum for Beach Point’s Hybrid Solutions strategy, including the recent sale of Smile America Partners, the largest school-based mobile dental program in the U.S. Together, these transactions underscore the strategy’s ability to partner with middle-market businesses across sectors, structuring tailored hybrid solutions and supporting management teams in driving value.

Beach Point’s Hybrid Solutions strategy manages approximately $1 billion in capital and is led by Jay Takefman and Robert Bergmann, who manage the firm’s Tactical Funds. The Hybrid Solutions team partners with business owners, sponsors and management teams to structure bespoke capital solutions tailored to meet companies’ unique strategic and financing needs and seek differentiated returns to investors.

Information for this story was provided by Beach Point Capital.

