Meredith Marks Expands From Jewelry Into Caviar to Build a Luxury Lifestyle Brand

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For Meredith Marks, jewelry and caviar have more in common than their place in the luxury market. Both are tied to family, celebration, and the memories people create around them. Now, the entrepreneur is bringing those two passions together as she expands her jewelry business and grows Meredith Marks Caviar.

Her vision is to build a luxury lifestyle brand that offers customers different ways to experience that sensibility, from a piece of jewelry with personal meaning to caviar shared around a table. The approach builds on a jewelry business she launched in 2008 while opening a new path for growth in a category she believes has room for a fresh perspective.

“My vision for Meredith Marks has always been to create a luxury lifestyle brand, so expanding into the culinary world felt like a natural next step,” she says.

Advertisement

From Jewelry to Caviar

Marks’ interest in jewelry began in childhood, watching her mother get ready and admiring her collection of jewelry and brooches. That early appreciation continues to shape her designs, with each piece named after a person, place or meaningful moment in her life.

Over the years, the collection has grown to include both bold statement pieces and more understated everyday designs. Versatility is also part of the offering. The Blair Multi-Functional Set, for example, features an interchangeable piece that can be worn as a ring, pendant or cuff.

“I love pushing boundaries to find new ways to make pieces both beautiful and functional,” Marks says.

Advertisement

RELATED: Mel Robbins Turned Down Every Pitch. Except One.

That same attention to storytelling informs her approach to caviar. The idea grew from a family tradition of enjoying caviar during holidays and birthdays, first with her mother and later with her own children. When she entered the category, she saw an opportunity to bring stronger branding to what she describes as a fragmented industry.

The connection between the businesses is reflected in the products themselves. Meredith Marks Caviar’s varieties are named after precious stones and metals that also inspire her jewelry designs, creating a recognizable link between two distinct luxury categories.

“I love that there is a connection between the two brands, as they are both expressions of my personal passions and my vision for a luxury lifestyle brand,” she says.

Growing the Caviar Business

Marks is working to expand Meredith Marks Caviar through direct-to-consumer sales and wholesale partnerships. A new partnership with Aero, which serves the caviar on its flights, offers another way to introduce the product to customers in a premium setting.

She is equally focused on making caviar more approachable. One of the most rewarding parts of the business, she says, has been introducing it to people who have never tried it before and seeing the different ways they enjoy it.

“I love that we are making caviar feel more approachable while still preserving the luxury and special experience that makes it so unique,” she says.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dunkin’s Pink Playbook: Inside the Kylie Jenner Collaboration

The next step is to extend that experience into hospitality. Marks says her first caviar lounge, Perhaps, is planned for Park City this winter, bringing caviar, jewelry and hospitality together in one setting. She hopes to eventually bring the lounge concept to more locations.

The move gives the brand another way to reach customers beyond product sales. While the jewelry business offers a lasting, personal purchase and caviar brings people together around food, a lounge can turn those same ideas into an in-person experience.

Marks says she is excited to keep growing both the wholesale and direct-to-consumer sides of the caviar business while learning the culinary industry and finding new opportunities to innovate.

Building a Luxury Lifestyle Brand

For Marks, the expansion is not simply about adding products. It is about creating a cohesive brand around the interests and experiences that have shaped her life. Jewelry and caviar remain the central businesses, with each offering a different expression of her approach to luxury.

She is also developing new products for Disengaging, her luxury bath line, and exploring other creative pursuits. DJing has taken her to more than 30 cities across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. She incorporates elements of her businesses into her sets, finding another way to connect with audiences and introduce them to her brands.

The next milestone for her jewelry business arrives in 2028, when it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Marks says a special piece is being planned to mark the occasion, with continued innovation and designs that become part of customers’ meaningful moments remaining central to the brand’s future.

Advertisement

That long view is also at the heart of her broader ambition. By building from an established jewelry business and extending into a category with personal significance, Marks is creating opportunities for customers to encounter her brand in new ways. Caviar adds a culinary dimension, while the planned lounge could bring the products together through hospitality.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Joins TRIP

“Ultimately, I want the Meredith Marks brand to be about more than just beautiful products,” she says. “I want it to create lasting memories and make life’s moments feel a little more special.”

For Marks, the opportunity lies in building a business where her personal brand can move across industries without losing its identity. Jewelry and caviar may serve different markets, but both reflect her appreciation for craftsmanship, family, and meaningful experiences. By connecting those values across products, she is creating a recognizable brand that can extend into new categories.

That approach gives Marks room to grow beyond any single product or industry. As she expands Meredith Marks Caviar, develops the Perhaps lounge concept, and prepares to celebrate 20 years of her jewelry business in 2028, each venture adds another dimension to the larger brand she envisions.

In a crowded luxury market, a distinct point of view can be a powerful business asset. Marks is building around something that cannot be easily replicated: her own taste, experiences, and perspective. The opportunity is to translate that identity into products and experiences that resonate with customers, allowing the brand to evolve while remaining unmistakably hers.