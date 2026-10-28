Jennifer Lawrence Launches Haircare Brand mes° With Arcaea, the Biology-First Beauty Company

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Jennifer Lawrence’s New Take on Haircare

Jennifer Lawrence has spent years in the glam chair. Now, the actor is bringing that experience to mes°, a new haircare brand developed with Arcaea, the biology-first beauty company founded by Jasmina Aganovic.

The idea behind mes° is refreshingly simple. Great hair shouldn’t require a complicated routine. Built around multifunctional formulas, the brand aims to help people spend less time styling, washing, and restyling their hair without sacrificing the results they want.

Lawrence’s own experience helped spark the idea. After years of testing products and spending hours in glam, she began questioning why achieving great hair often meant adding more steps. A TED Talk by Aganovic, an MIT-trained chemical and biological engineer exploring how biology can open new possibilities in beauty, prompted the two to connect and eventually develop the brand.

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That thinking informs mes°’s approach to what it calls Unbothered Beauty. Rather than asking consumers to build their lives around their hair, the brand wants its products to work around them. It’s a proposition that speaks to a broader shift in beauty toward products that deliver results without demanding an elaborate routine.

The Science Behind the Style

At the heart of mes° is In Situ° Design, a philosophy that considers how hair behaves beyond the bathroom. That means accounting for everything from oil buildup between washes to the challenge of refreshing a style several days later. Instead of treating each concern as an isolated problem, the brand looks to biology for ways to address it.

The debut collection includes three products, each designed to do more than one job.

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The Multitask Repair Mask, priced at $52, is formulated to strengthen hair and reduce breakage. It can be used for five minutes, left on overnight, or applied to slick hair for a glossy finish. According to the brand, it delivers six times less breakage, up to 158% more lipids, and a 32% reduction in protein loss during washing.

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The Good Roots Volume Mist, priced at $34, targets oil buildup at the roots while creating fuller-looking hair. Its formula combines styling agents with proprietary ARC-5™ Technology and Mediterranean microalgae. The brand says it delivers 2.5 times more volume and reduces scalp oiliness by 75%.

The Off-Duty Restyling Serum, priced at $44, is designed to extend a hairstyle beyond wash day. Its bi-phase formula combines an oil phase to smooth frizz and restore shine with a serum phase intended to strengthen and help reshape hair. According to mes°, it delivers 86% less frizz and provides heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Together, the three products reflect the brand’s focus on combining benefits that are often addressed separately, from repair and styling to volume and restyling. The collection is available exclusively at mesbeauty.com.

The partnership with Arcaea gives that product philosophy a scientific foundation, bringing Aganovic’s background in biological engineering together with Lawrence’s creative perspective. For mes°, biology is more than an ingredient story. It informs how the brand approaches familiar hair concerns and develops products around them.

A Beauty Campaign That Lets Go of Perfection

The brand’s philosophy carries into its debut campaign, which takes a different approach to the usual beauty transformation. Instead of choreographed poses and carefully directed performances, mes° invited people onto a stage and asked them to dance.

There was no choreography or prescribed way to move. The idea was to capture what happened when people stopped worrying about how they looked and simply let themselves be. The result puts individuality and self-expression at the center of the brand’s introduction.

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Directed by Isaac Lock, the campaign was shot entirely on 16mm film, embracing the texture, grain and imperfections of analog photography. According to the brand, production used so much of the selected film stock that it exhausted the local supply available in the New York area.

The casting and styling followed the same philosophy. Casting director Franziska Bachofen-Echt searched Washington Square Park in New York City, approaching everyday people alongside established models. Some participants had never taken part in a professional photoshoot. Their natural hair textures and personal styles were left intact, while wardrobe drew largely from vintage 1990s pieces, secondhand finds and clothing from the participants’ own closets.

The creative choices give mes° a visual identity that feels less concerned with polish than personality. Natural hair, vintage clothing and spontaneous movement all reinforce the idea that beauty doesn’t have to mean becoming someone else.

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For Lawrence and Arcaea, that message is as much a part of the brand as the formulas themselves. The products are designed to make haircare feel less demanding, while the campaign challenges the expectation that looking good requires constant effort.

With mes°, Lawrence and Arcaea are bringing together two increasingly important elements of beauty innovation, science-led product development and a brand identity rooted in how people want to live. The three-product launch translates that vision into a focused collection, while its campaign gives the brand a distinct point of view in a crowded haircare market. By building the business around both product performance and a clear lifestyle proposition, mes° is positioning itself as more than a celebrity-backed beauty launch. It is an effort to rethink the role haircare plays in everyday life.