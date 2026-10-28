Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Goods & Retail

Jennifer Lawrence Launches Haircare Brand mes° With Arcaea, the Biology-First Beauty Company

Jennifer Lawrence mes°

Created with beauty biotech company Arcaea, the actor’s new haircare line pairs science-led formulas with an undone approach to beauty.

Flavio Gomez
By Flavio Gomez
Content Marketing Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Jennifer Lawrence’s New Take on Haircare

Jennifer Lawrence has spent years in the glam chair. Now, the actor is bringing that experience to mes°, a new haircare brand developed with Arcaea, the biology-first beauty company founded by Jasmina Aganovic.

The idea behind mes° is refreshingly simple. Great hair shouldn’t require a complicated routine. Built around multifunctional formulas, the brand aims to help people spend less time styling, washing, and restyling their hair without sacrificing the results they want.

Lawrence’s own experience helped spark the idea. After years of testing products and spending hours in glam, she began questioning why achieving great hair often meant adding more steps. A TED Talk by Aganovic, an MIT-trained chemical and biological engineer exploring how biology can open new possibilities in beauty, prompted the two to connect and eventually develop the brand.

Advertisement

That thinking informs mes°’s approach to what it calls Unbothered Beauty. Rather than asking consumers to build their lives around their hair, the brand wants its products to work around them. It’s a proposition that speaks to a broader shift in beauty toward products that deliver results without demanding an elaborate routine.

Kendall Jenner ANUA Brand Event

Goods & Retail

Kendall Jenner, ANUA and the $500M Skincare Strategy

How a Korean skincare brand hit $500 million without a celebrity, and why Kendall Jenner’s instincts made her the perfect partner for what comes next.

The Science Behind the Style

At the heart of mes° is In Situ° Design, a philosophy that considers how hair behaves beyond the bathroom. That means accounting for everything from oil buildup between washes to the challenge of refreshing a style several days later. Instead of treating each concern as an isolated problem, the brand looks to biology for ways to address it.

The debut collection includes three products, each designed to do more than one job.

RELATED: Cymbiotika Taps Amelia Gray in Its Next Big Play for the Beauty Market

The Multitask Repair Mask, priced at $52, is formulated to strengthen hair and reduce breakage. It can be used for five minutes, left on overnight, or applied to slick hair for a glossy finish. According to the brand, it delivers six times less breakage, up to 158% more lipids, and a 32% reduction in protein loss during washing.

Advertisement

The Good Roots Volume Mist, priced at $34, targets oil buildup at the roots while creating fuller-looking hair. Its formula combines styling agents with proprietary ARC-5™ Technology and Mediterranean microalgae. The brand says it delivers 2.5 times more volume and reduces scalp oiliness by 75%.

The Off-Duty Restyling Serum, priced at $44, is designed to extend a hairstyle beyond wash day. Its bi-phase formula combines an oil phase to smooth frizz and restore shine with a serum phase intended to strengthen and help reshape hair. According to mes°, it delivers 86% less frizz and provides heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Together, the three products reflect the brand’s focus on combining benefits that are often addressed separately, from repair and styling to volume and restyling. The collection is available exclusively at mesbeauty.com.

The partnership with Arcaea gives that product philosophy a scientific foundation, bringing Aganovic’s background in biological engineering together with Lawrence’s creative perspective. For mes°, biology is more than an ingredient story. It informs how the brand approaches familiar hair concerns and develops products around them.

Kylie Jenner KHY

Entertainment Business

How Kylie Jenner Turned Her Personal L.A. Style Into KHY’s Global Fashion Vision

In an exclusive interview, Kylie Jenner explains how KHY converts her personal style and real-time fan feedback into a repeatable fashion business model.

A Beauty Campaign That Lets Go of Perfection

The brand’s philosophy carries into its debut campaign, which takes a different approach to the usual beauty transformation. Instead of choreographed poses and carefully directed performances, mes° invited people onto a stage and asked them to dance.

There was no choreography or prescribed way to move. The idea was to capture what happened when people stopped worrying about how they looked and simply let themselves be. The result puts individuality and self-expression at the center of the brand’s introduction.

Advertisement

Directed by Isaac Lock, the campaign was shot entirely on 16mm film, embracing the texture, grain and imperfections of analog photography. According to the brand, production used so much of the selected film stock that it exhausted the local supply available in the New York area.

The casting and styling followed the same philosophy. Casting director Franziska Bachofen-Echt searched Washington Square Park in New York City, approaching everyday people alongside established models. Some participants had never taken part in a professional photoshoot. Their natural hair textures and personal styles were left intact, while wardrobe drew largely from vintage 1990s pieces, secondhand finds and clothing from the participants’ own closets.

The creative choices give mes° a visual identity that feels less concerned with polish than personality. Natural hair, vintage clothing and spontaneous movement all reinforce the idea that beauty doesn’t have to mean becoming someone else.

RELATED: Inside Alix Earle’s Playbook for Building a Creator-Led Brand

For Lawrence and Arcaea, that message is as much a part of the brand as the formulas themselves. The products are designed to make haircare feel less demanding, while the campaign challenges the expectation that looking good requires constant effort.

With mes°, Lawrence and Arcaea are bringing together two increasingly important elements of beauty innovation, science-led product development and a brand identity rooted in how people want to live. The three-product launch translates that vision into a focused collection, while its campaign gives the brand a distinct point of view in a crowded haircare market. By building the business around both product performance and a clear lifestyle proposition, mes° is positioning itself as more than a celebrity-backed beauty launch. It is an effort to rethink the role haircare plays in everyday life.

Goods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosEntertainment BusinessHairConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Flavio Gomez

Flavio Gomez is a Content Marketing Strategist at LA Times Studios, driving content strategy across multiple verticals and leading high-impact event marketing initiatives.

More from Business

Selena Gomez + Demi Lovato Rare Beauty

Goods & Retail

Rare Beauty’s Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Campaign Bets on Friendship, Not Just Star Power

Female doctor with pink ribbon on white lab coat looking thru microscope

Healthcare & Science

National Breast Cancer Coalition Looks to New Drug Development Models to Secure Billions for Research

Meredith Marks

Goods & Retail

Meredith Marks Expands From Jewelry Into Caviar to Build a Luxury Lifestyle Brand

21.3-acre truck terminal in Santa Fe Springs located at 12903 Lakeland Road

Commercial Real Estate

Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 21-Acre Santa Fe Springs Truck Terminal Leased to XPO

Sensydia

Healthcare & Science

Sensydia Raises More Than $6 Million to Bring Its Non-Invasive Cardiac Performance System to FDA Authorization

UTA Names Seven Agents to Expanded Creators Leadership Team

Entertainment Business

UTA Names Seven Agents to Expanded Creators Leadership Team as Division Targets Sports, New York and U.K.

Kristin Cavallari

Goods & Retail

How Kristin Cavallari Is Refocusing Uncommon James for Its Next Chapter

A group of business people working together with laptops in an open office environment

Human Resources

Prodoscore Launches Skills Intelligence to Map Employee Skills From Workplace App Activity

MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute to offer Robotic-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Technology

Healthcare & Science

MemorialCare Long Beach Becomes First in South L.A. County to Offer Robotic Shoulder Replacement

MEGA MART Opens a new store in La Habra, CA.

Orange County

Paid Program

MEGA MART Brings a Modern Korean Market Experience to La Habra

Cemex Supplies Concrete for Major Los Angeles Metro Expansion

Goods & Retail

Cemex Supplies 300,000 Cubic Yards of Concrete for LA Metro D Line Extension Section 1

Senior woman discussing options with financial advisor

Banking & Finance

Banc of California Launches Private Banking for High-Net-Worth Clients and Family Offices

The Latest Deals

Advertisement