Rare Beauty’s Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Campaign Bets on Friendship, Not Just Star Power

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A Friendship That Became the Campaign

Some celebrity campaigns start with a face. Rare Beauty’s latest starts with a friendship.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are reuniting for “Still Making Each Other Blush,” a campaign for Rare Beauty built around nearly 25 years of friendship between the two stars. At the center is the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which pairs the brand’s bestselling liquid blush with its Soft Pinch Blush Brush.

For millennials who grew up watching Gomez and Lovato on Disney Channel, the reunion brings back memories of an era when the two were rising stars and their friendship became part of pop culture. Now, their shared history gives Rare Beauty a personal story to build around one of its signature products.

Lovato described the campaign as a full-circle moment, recalling the time they spent together as children.

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“Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood, so being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment. I’ve loved her liquid blush since she launched the brand so this was really fun to work on. Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup,” Lovato said.

The reunion also connects Gomez’s personal history with the brand she founded. Rather than relying solely on celebrity visibility, Rare Beauty is building its campaign around a relationship that already resonates with longtime fans.

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Turning Nostalgia Into a Beauty Strategy

The Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle translates that story into a product consumers can purchase. The set includes two shades of Rare Beauty’s liquid blush: Hope, a nude mauve worn by Gomez, and Virtue, a beige peach worn by Lovato. It also includes the Soft Pinch Blush Brush and retails for $50, representing a stated $76 value. The bundle is available now through Rare Beauty’s website.

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The name “Delena” gives the collaboration an identity rooted in the stars’ shared history, while the product keeps the campaign connected to Rare Beauty’s existing lineup. For longtime fans, the reunion offers a new way to engage with a familiar product. For shoppers discovering the brand through the campaign, it provides a direct entry point.

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Lovato’s own enthusiasm for the product adds another layer to the partnership. She said she has loved Rare Beauty’s liquid blush since Gomez launched the brand, making her participation feel connected to the product rather than simply to the campaign.

“The experiences I’ve shared with Demi are truly unique. Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same….always,” Gomez said.

By pairing a beloved friendship with one of Rare Beauty’s signature products, the campaign creates an opportunity to reach longtime fans while introducing the brand to new audiences. The combination of cultural recognition, personal storytelling, and an established product brings a familiar pop culture moment into the beauty routines of today.

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What the Reunion Means for Rare Beauty

For Rare Beauty, the collaboration shows how a founder’s personal story can become part of a brand’s identity. Gomez is not just the face of the campaign; she is the founder connecting her own history with a product from the company she built.

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The approach brings together three elements: a recognizable friendship, an established beauty product, and an audience with an existing connection to both stars. The nostalgia gives the campaign its emotional hook, while the blush bundle gives consumers something tangible to explore.

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That combination offers a broader lesson for consumer brands. Celebrity partnerships can create visibility, but a story that feels personal and relevant gives audiences a more specific reason to pay attention. When that story connects naturally to a product, the campaign can reinforce what consumers recognize about the brand while introducing it to new shoppers.

For Rare Beauty, the Delena bundle brings the brand’s product story closer to the person who built it. Gomez’s reunion with Lovato gives the Soft Pinch collection a new cultural context, while the product itself keeps the campaign rooted in what Rare Beauty sells. It is a personal story with a clear commercial connection, allowing the brand to draw on the past while continuing to build its own identity.

