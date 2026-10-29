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Goods & Retail

Jacques Retief Named CEO of Custom Goods, the Carson-Based 3PL Backed by Angeles Equity Partners

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Experienced 3PL executive to lead next phase of growth for national logistics platform

Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Jacques Retief CEO of Custom Goods
Jacques Retief

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm focused on niche manufacturing, critical industrial services and specialty distribution businesses, has announced the appointment of Jacques Retief as Chief Executive Officer of Custom Goods, LLC, an asset-light third-party logistics (3PL) provider headquartered in Carson.

Custom Goods specializes in complex warehousing & fulfillment, transportation and value-added logistics for Fortune 500 customers with demanding supply chain requirements as well as U.S. Customs exam services. Retief will lead Custom Goods through its next growth phase, focusing on expanding its customer base, improving operational performance and accelerating development of its national logistics platform.

“Jacques brings an exceptional combination of global logistics expertise, operational leadership and a track record of building and scaling complex contract logistics businesses,” said Matt Hively, Operating Partner at Angeles Operations Group.

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“Custom Goods’ asset-light model, national footprint and specialized capabilities, Angeles believes, position the company well to capitalize on continued demand for outsourced logistics services. We believe Jacques is the right leader to build on that foundation, expand the company’s capabilities and accelerate its growth,” said Sam Heischuber, Managing Director at Angeles Equity Partners.

Retief brings more than two decades of global logistics and supply chain leadership experience to Custom Goods. He began his career with UTi Worldwide, where he held leadership positions in contract logistics and distribution in Johannesburg and Chicago. He has also served as President, North America Road Group at DSV and led Contract Logistics for the Americas at DB Schenker. Most recently, Retief served as Chief Operating Officer of Neovia Logistics.

“Custom Goods has built a strong platform by combining flexible warehousing and fulfillment capabilities with specialized services that address complex customer requirements,” said Retief. “I look forward to working with the Custom Goods team to build on that foundation, enhance our operational capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers as we continue to grow.”

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With nearly 10 million square feet across 37 facilities nationwide, Custom Goods is an asset-light, third-party logistics provider offering warehousing, transportation, value-added distribution, packaging, kitting, assembly, U.S. Customs and Border Protection bonded warehousing, Foreign-Trade Zone services and freight forwarding to a diversified base of Fortune 500 customers.

Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Equity Partners, LLC.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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