POV Beauty Raises Series A Led by Silas Capital After Nationwide Sephora Launch

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Following a highly successful nationwide launch at Sephora, the brand builds on its momentum as it scales operations, expands its team and accelerates its omnichannel presence

POV Beauty, a Los Angeles-based skin prep brand co-founded by creator Mikayla Nogueira and beauty industry veteran Ani Hadjinian, closed a Series A funding round for an undisclosed amount led by Silas Capital, a consumer growth equity and venture capital firm, with participation from RÉDO Capital and the brand’s original investor, Imaginary Ventures. The funding will be used to fuel the brand’s ownership of the skin prep category and continue driving the impressive growth seen to date in retail and e-commerce.

The funding closed following a nationwide launch at Sephora as the brand looks to scale operations, expand its team and accelerate omnichannel presence.

Advertisement

“This year has been transformational for POV Beauty. We have proven our scale potential through retailers like Sephora, who deeply believed in our vision, and our team delivered the operational excellence to successfully execute massive launches. We knew immediately that Silas Capital was the right partner to help fuel this next phase,” said Ani Hadjinian, chief executive and co-founder of POV Beauty, in a statement.

She noted that the addition of RÉDO Capital and the continued support of Imaginary Ventures position the company for rapid retail expansion and category-defining innovation.

Launched in 2025, POV Beauty is a next-generation brand built on the core philosophy that makeup only performs at its peak when skin is properly prepped. Products include Drench It, Glaze It, Whip It, Drip It, and Chill It, alongside the beloved Snatch It and Amp It franchises. In the coming months, the brand will expand its lineup to further streamline the path to a flawless base and deliver artistry-level results.

Advertisement

“Our community drives POV and this investment is about honoring that community by dreaming even bigger,” said Mikayla Nogueira, co-founder of POV Beauty, in a statement. “It allows us to grow our ecosystem and continue creating the clinically tested, game-changing prep products our community deserves, proving that when you put your audience first, the possibilities are truly endless.”

Founded by beauty creator Mikayla Nogueira and seasoned beauty executive Ani Hadjinian, POV Beauty develops clinically backed, beginner-friendly formulas designed to streamline and elevate the modern beauty routine. This strategic capital, coupled with the recent rollout of the brand’s dedicated community app, underscores the company’s commitment to building a robust, long-term brand ecosystem.

“POV Beauty represents a rare and powerful intersection of unparalleled digital community insight and intuitive, high-performance physical products,” said Brian Thorne, partner at Silas Capital, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with them to help fuel this next chapter of hyper-growth.”

Silas Capital has been an active growth equity and venture capital investor since 2012. Silas actively helps consumer companies scale through e-commerce, wholesale and retail channels. Previous and current investments for Silas Capital include Bare Snacks, Bellroy, Boll & Branch, Business & Pleasure, DÔEN, Hello Cake, Herbivore, ILIA Beauty, Makeup By Mario, Oak Essentials, RŌZ, Sakara Life, Vacation, Violette_FR and Wonderbelly.

Information for this story was provided by POV Beauty.

