Pressed Juicery Is Now in Nearly 10,000 Locations as Wholesale Becomes the Majority of Its Business

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Pressed Juicery built its name as a destination for cold-pressed juice and wellness rituals. Today, the company is pursuing a broader role in the consumer market, shifting its focus toward grocery and wholesale distribution while expanding its lineup of functional beverages and wellness products.

The transition has been years in the making. CEO Justin Nedelman says Pressed now has products in nearly 10,000 locations beyond its own stores, with wholesale representing the majority of the business. The shift reflects a significant evolution for a brand that once relied primarily on its retail footprint to introduce customers to its products.

“We were founded to make wellness more accessible, and growing through grocery and wholesale lets us deliver on that mission in a much bigger way,” Nedelman says. “People can now find Pressed where they already shop, even if there isn’t a Pressed store nearby.”

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The next phase is about more than expanding distribution. It requires a different approach to product development, marketing and operations, along with the leadership experience to build a consumer brand at scale.

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From Juice Bar to Grocery Aisle

Nedelman says Pressed has grown from approximately 100 company-owned stores to having products in nearly 10,000 locations, including Target, Costco and Sprouts. Its portfolio has also expanded beyond traditional cold-pressed juice to include protein smoothies, functional shots, wellness bowls and Freeze.

That growth changes how the company introduces products to consumers. In a Pressed store, employees can explain ingredients and make recommendations. In grocery, packaging often has to communicate the product’s value on its own.

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“In grocery, someone may be meeting the brand for the first time, so the packaging needs to make it clear what the product is and why they’d want it,” Nedelman says. “That influences how we develop products, how we price them and how we introduce them.”

The company’s stores remain an important part of that strategy, serving as a direct feedback channel. Pressed can use customer insights from its retail locations to inform product development as it reaches new audiences through wholesale.

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Building the Team for Growth

The shift toward a CPG-first business has also prompted changes to Pressed’s leadership team. The company recently brought on Tina Reejsinghani as chief marketing officer and Chad Peffer as chief sales officer, hires Nedelman says will strengthen its brand-building and distribution capabilities.

Reejsinghani brings experience building consumer brands, including leadership roles at Rémy Cointreau and Unilever. Peffer has more than two decades of beverage sales and distribution experience, including 20 years at Red Bull, Nedelman says.

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“As the business has grown, we’ve needed deeper experience building a brand and a distribution network at a national level,” he says.

The hires bring together marketing and sales expertise at a time when Pressed is looking to expand its retail presence and turn new customers into repeat buyers. As Nedelman puts it, “They understand what it takes to get a product in front of people and turn that first purchase into a habit.”

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Product Strategy Beyond Juice

Pressed is also broadening its definition of wellness. Nedelman points to protein and gut health as two areas of growing consumer interest, with conversations around muscle maintenance, healthy aging and the gut microbiome influencing what shoppers look for in functional products.

The company’s lineup reflects that shift. Its Dark Chocolate Protein Smoothie contains 30 grams of plant protein, while Gut Biome+ combines prebiotic fiber and live probiotics in a two-ounce shot.

Nedelman says product development starts with research rather than simply following the latest wellness trend. The company evaluates the evidence behind ingredients, considers whether a product addresses a genuine consumer need and looks to its stores for direct customer feedback.

“We start with the science,” he says. “There will always be a new ingredient or wellness trend getting attention, but that alone isn’t enough for us to build a product around it.”

He points to the Unwind Shot, which includes magnesium and tart cherry juice, as an example of the company’s approach to developing products around specific consumer interests.

What’s Next for Pressed

Pressed has several launches planned for next year focused on hydration, recovery and other everyday wellness needs, Nedelman says. The company is continuing to expand its portfolio while strengthening its presence across retail.

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For Pressed, the next chapter is about building on the foundation it has established and making the brand accessible in more ways than ever. As its distribution network expands and its product lineup grows, Nedelman says the company remains focused on its original mission of making wellness more accessible, bringing that vision to an increasingly broad audience.

