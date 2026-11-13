‘The Conversation Is Becoming The Storefront’: Travel Pros At WTE Miami 2026 Say AI Booking Is Already Here

The fourth edition of WTE Miami closed Oct. 28 with the event’s largest turnout to date, drawing more than 5,000 travel trade professionals to the Miami Beach Convention Center for two days of supplier meetings, conference programming, and business development across the U.S. and international travel markets.

Attendance doubled compared to the prior year. Visitors represented 43 U.S. states — roughly half from Florida — along with 22 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories and attendees from 54 countries and territories overall, underscoring Miami’s position as a natural gateway between the U.S. market and the hemisphere.

The audience skewed heavily toward decision-makers. Forty-one percent of visitors identified as owners, founders, CEOs or presidents, and 78% were travel agencies or advisors. Among the event’s 500-plus hosted and preferred buyers, 79% were final decision-makers, and 51% reported purchasing more than $1 million in travel annually.

The exhibition connected destinations, tourism boards, hotels, tour operators, cruise lines and travel technology companies directly with qualified buyers. Hotels and resorts were the most sought-after supplier category — 77% of visitors wanted to meet with them — followed by tour operators at 70% and tourism boards and cruise lines at 66% each. Three in four visitors came to source new products and destinations, while 73% were looking to meet suppliers they hadn’t worked with before.

The opening ceremony on Oct. 27 brought together a cross-section of regional leadership, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, Miami International Airport Director and CEO Ralph Cutié, and PortMiami Director and CEO Jonathan Daniels. Miami International Airport served as the event’s official host, and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau returned as WTE Miami’s global partner.

(WTE Miami)

“WTE Miami was a tremendous success this year, doubling attendance and generating overwhelmingly positive feedback from exhibitors, many of whom have already expressed interest in returning next year,” said Javier Perez, founder of WTE Miami. “Our mission is to equip and inspire the travel advisor of the future with the knowledge, experience and tools needed to thrive in a changing landscape.”

The two-day conference program drew 741 attendees across sessions on artificial intelligence, travel technology and business development strategies. The conversation around AI carried particular urgency. Karen Ring, senior director of marketing at Sabre Corp, put the competitive stakes plainly: “The window to get ahead on AI is closing fast. Travelers aren’t waiting for the industry to figure it out. They’re already planning trips with conversational AI assistants, and they want to go right through to booking and payment without leaving the chat. The conversation is becoming the storefront.”

Trevor Sookraj, founder of Trevor’s Tech Talk and co-instructor of the MPI Micro-Certificate in AI for Travel Professionals, offered a more practical frame for advisors trying to adopt the tools: “The travel professionals getting the most out of AI are the ones who give it what they already know — their past itineraries, supplier contracts and client notes. This helps AI work from their own process, and stops them from starting from scratch with every prompt.”

The host agency and franchise landscape was another recurring theme. Shayna Zand, managing director of Host Agency Reviews, noted that the advisor business model is in the middle of a genuine expansion moment — with more paths available than at any prior point, and more pressure on advisors to understand what they’re signing up for before committing to a partner.

Destination interest among attendees concentrated in Europe (76%), the United States (71%), the Caribbean (69%) and South America (62%). Travel segments with the strongest purchase focus included group travel (69%), family travel (68%), luxury (67%) and cruises (58%).

The fifth edition of WTE Miami is scheduled for Oct. 26-27, 2027 with Miami International Airport and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau returning as host partners.

