How Southern California Consumer Brands Are Using AI to Sell More – Without Spending More

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For consumer brands, the most interesting thing about artificial intelligence may no longer be what it can create. It’s the money it can save.

Across Southern California’s enormous consumer economy – from apparel and beauty to toys, electronics, food and outdoor products – AI is increasingly being deployed to solve decidedly unglamorous business problems: How much inventory should we order? Which customer is likely to buy? When should we mark something down? Which customer-service inquiries can be handled automatically? And can we design and test products faster?

The result is a different AI conversation for the C-suite. Instead of asking “What should our AI strategy be?”, executives can ask a more useful question: “Where are we spending money today that AI could help us spend more intelligently?”

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Turning Inventory Into an AI Problem

For retailers and consumer brands, few things destroy margins faster than getting inventory wrong.

Order too little and a bestseller disappears while demand is peaking. Order too much and the product eventually lands on the clearance rack.

AI-powered demand forecasting can analyze sales history alongside variables such as promotions, seasonality, weather, search behavior, geography and rapidly changing demand signals. Rather than producing one company-wide forecast, models can predict demand by SKU, size, color, store or sales channel.

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That matters particularly in fashion, where yesterday’s sales figures can be a poor predictor of tomorrow’s TikTok-driven demand.

A 2026 analysis from consulting firm CBIZ described how AI is allowing apparel businesses to move beyond the traditional model of taking last year’s sales, applying a growth assumption and placing a buy. The technology can continually evaluate changing signals that might otherwise leave months-old forecasts obsolete.

The margin opportunity is significant. Better forecasting means less excess merchandise, fewer stockouts, lower warehousing costs and, critically, fewer markdowns.

The same principle applies well beyond apparel. A Southern California beauty company can forecast demand by shade or formulation. An electronics company can anticipate regional product demand. A food brand can better match production to expected sales before perishable inventory becomes a liability.

Personalization Without a Bigger Marketing Budget

AI is also changing the economics of customer acquisition.

Instead of sending the same promotion to 500,000 customers, brands can increasingly determine which customer should receive which message, product recommendation or offer – and when.

Adobe’s 2026 retail research found that 71% of surveyed brands reported significant or moderate improvements in revenue growth from marketing initiatives using generative AI, while 74% reported improvements in consumer engagement and support.

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That distinction is important. AI does not necessarily require a company to buy more advertising. It can help generate greater returns from the traffic, email lists, loyalty programs and customer data the company already has.

Los Angeles fashion brand A.L.C., for example, has deployed an AI stylist designed to understand its collection, including silhouettes, fabrics, fit and occasions. The system can use what shoppers browse to help steer them toward appropriate products and complementary pieces. Technology provider Kinect says shoppers who interact with the stylist are converting at substantially higher rates than those who do not – an intriguing example of AI functioning less like a chatbot and more like an online sales associate.

Customer Service Becomes a Sales Function

Customer-service automation offers another straightforward margin equation.

AI can now answer many repetitive inquiries – order status, shipping times, return policies, product availability and basic product questions – without adding customer-service headcount.

One case study involving a Los Angeles fashion boutique reported that approximately 40% of its support time had been spent simply answering order-tracking questions. An automated system provided around-the-clock responses while dramatically reducing support costs.

But the bigger opportunity is not merely cutting expenses.

A customer asking “Will this arrive before Friday?” or “Which size should I order?” may be one unanswered question away from abandoning a purchase. An AI system capable of answering immediately can transform customer service from a cost center into a conversion tool.

Smarter Pricing – Without Alienating Customers

Dynamic pricing can be more complicated.

Consumers may recoil at the idea of prices changing constantly based on who is shopping. But AI can be enormously valuable behind the scenes by helping brands determine when – and by how much – to discount inventory.

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Consider a retailer sitting on 5,000 units of a seasonal item. The traditional response might be a blanket 30% markdown. An AI system can analyze sales velocity, remaining inventory, geography and expected demand and determine that some merchandise requires no discount, some needs 10% and only certain inventory needs 30%.

The objective isn’t necessarily charging customers more. It is giving away less margin unnecessarily.

AI Moves Into the Design Studio

Southern California companies are also exploring AI much earlier in the product lifecycle.

El Segundo-based Mattel provides one prominent example. The company entered a collaboration with OpenAI to develop AI-powered products and experiences while also deploying ChatGPT Enterprise internally to enhance product development, creative ideation and innovation.

“AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways,” Mattel Chief Franchise Officer Josh Silverman said when the collaboration was announced.

For consumer-product businesses, generative AI can potentially accelerate concept development, analyze customer feedback, create design variations and help teams explore ideas before committing to expensive prototypes and manufacturing runs.

The technology does not have to replace designers. It can make the experimentation surrounding design faster and cheaper.

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The C-Suite Question: Where Is the Margin?

The common thread across these applications is that the strongest AI business case may not involve creating an entirely new revenue stream.

It may involve improving the economics of the existing one.

Executives evaluating AI should therefore identify the biggest sources of economic friction in their companies: excess inventory, markdowns, customer acquisition costs, abandoned shopping carts, repetitive service requests, product returns or lengthy development cycles. Then attach a measurable KPI to any AI initiative.

For a CFO, the important metric isn’t how many employees are using AI. It might be inventory turns, gross margin or cost per customer-service interaction. For a CMO, it might be conversion rate, customer lifetime value or return on advertising spend. For an operations executive, it could be forecast accuracy or stockout rates.

And there is another shift business leaders should watch. Consumers themselves are increasingly using AI to shop. Deloitte reported this year that 24% of consumers planned to make AI shopping their default method in 2026, creating an emerging commerce channel in which brands must ensure their products can be accurately discovered and understood by AI systems.

That means the competitive advantage may increasingly belong not to the company with the biggest AI budget but to the company with the best data and the clearest business problem to solve.

For Southern California’s consumer brands, that may ultimately be AI’s most compelling promise: not spending more to chase growth but using technology to squeeze more revenue – and more profit – out of what the business already has.

