Mission Craft Cocktails, Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Company, Funds a Meal With Every Bottle Sold

For two friends, bonding over cocktails has become an experiment in business that has led to enormous growth: the fastest-growing company in Orange County in 2026. Along the way, the Mission Craft Cocktails co-founders Marcin Malyszko and Amit Singh have helped fund more than 1.6 million meals through donations to local food banks.

Malyszko and Singh had a chance encounter walking their pets and recognized each other from a charity event that they had both attended in the prior weeks. That meeting led to a friendship where they bonded over cocktails and shared interests.

They both enjoyed cocktails and tried various canned and ready-made drinks, especially after the pandemic when it was not as common to spend evenings in bars and restaurants, but didn’t like the taste of any of them. On a spur of a moment five years ago (and partially influenced by an evening of cocktails), the pair decided to launch their own brand to fill a need that they saw in the market.

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“Other drinks tasted artificial. We decided to get into the cocktail business even though we had no experience in the food and beverage industry,” said Malyszko.

And, as part of the business, they committed to a mission of providing a meal at a food bank for every bottle sold. “Since day one, when we were bleeding money, we were writing checks to food banks. Others ask how we are doing this in a low-margin business, but food insecurity was a real issue for us.”

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It was a response to both of their humble upbringings before moving to Southern California, Malyszko in Chicago and Singh in Toronto. They donate 5% of every sale.

“During [COVID-19], food inflation was through the roof and continues today. We wanted to take our passion for cocktails and create a mission driven company. For every bottle that we sell, we fund a meal for local food banks,” said Singh. “For the first two and a half years, giving was important, but it didn’t say it anywhere on the bottle. No one cares if you give back 100% of revenue. It’s not why consumers buy products.”

The company was self-funded and the recipes have to pass the taste test of the founders. The duo took their idea and spent more than two years developing the first five recipes. They initially took their idea to 30 distilleries to develop a recipe that could work in 5,000-gallon vats and narrowed down a manufacturing partner. They try to stay local with the ingredients that they use and replicate cocktails the way that they make them at home. For example, their margarita is made with real lime juice. The products typically range from 25-40% alcohol by volume.

The first batch produced was 600 cases and the company sent it to the international wine and spirits competition in San Francisco. It won a medal at the competition and they have continued winning medals in subsequent years, which has given them confidence that they can compete in an industry dominated by large distillers.

Getting shelf space was a bigger challenge. The pair spent early years pitching store owners directly, explaining why their cocktails that were much more costly than some of their competitors deserved a chance. They were sampling products in stores six to seven days per week. They didn’t have massive marketing budgets and were personally handling 800 to 1,000 tastings per month. They still do some sampling now, but have developed a brand ambassador program with more than 100 people who help with marketing efforts.

In May 2025, Mission Craft Cocktails signed a national distribution deal with Total Wine & More to sell in more than 240 locations. It also now sells in Bristol Farms markets, other grocery stores and independent retailers, and is available at more than 600 stores, mostly in California.

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‘Mission’-Driven

For the first two and a half years, the company didn’t mention its philanthropic commitment on its bottles, although it was noted on its website. The founders acknowledged that they had a hard time communicating the mission. Eventually, they changed the labeling and branding, taking inspiration from other companies such as Toms Shoes.

“Everyone says a number. It’s all irrelevant because they aren’t making a profit. We didn’t make any money for the first three years, but we’ve been writing checks since the beginning for every bottle sold,” said Singh. “With social media and access to information, consumers see that you are authentically behind a mission versus just a marketing ploy. The consumer comes for the drink but then they see what other members of our community do.”

The company has donated $300,000 to date to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and expects that number to surpass $500,000 by year’s end, as sales have increased and distribution has expanded.

In the United States, 48 million people lived in food insecure households in 2024, according to the most recent data available from the United States Department of Agriculture. That includes one in five children in the country.

In Orange County, Second Harvest serves as the local partner of Feeding America, a national network of more than 250 food banks operating in every state. In fiscal year 2026, Second Harvest distributed 43.3 million pounds of food to an average of 453,271 people per month. It distributes through 364 sites in the county such as houses of worship, schools, after-school programs, senior centers, shelters for the unhoused, soup kitchens and transitional housing facilities.

“The bonus for most people is that we give back. You can read about the product, but, ultimately, the contents of the bottle and what stands behind it is right on the label,” said Malyszko.

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Gen Z impact

The alcohol industry has been facing challenges as the younger generation shuns beer and wine for non-alcoholic drinks and doesn’t socialize at bars at the same rate as older generations. Some of the trends that have caused wineries in Napa to reduce their harvest are seen as tailwinds for the ready-to-drink industry.

“People aren’t drinking as much, but they are drinking better. Some wanted a buzz and didn’t care, but are now focused on buying better quality. That customer is getting more sophisticated. Gen Z is changing the way that they drink,” said Malyszko.

He noted that people still want real cocktails and having an alternative available for at-home consumption makes it easier to gather at home before dinner, which helps save on costs compared to restaurants and bars. On-demand ridesharing has changed the way that people socialize so that activities can start at home without the need for designated drivers. Pre-mixed drinks allow for a similar cocktail experience without the expertise and ingredients of a professional bar.

While Gen Z may get the attention, the products have generated interest across the spectrum. For example, they have seen purchases for happy hours at senior living facilities.

The wide appeal has translated to sales. The company started with just 2,000 cases of product in its first year. It now has 15 drinks available and sold 82,000 cases last year. That is expected to jump to 200,000 cases sold in 2026. Moving forward, they may add more cocktails to their portfolio and look to expand distribution in California and other states. “We’ve been in this for five years. I can’t imagine doing anything else,” said Singh.