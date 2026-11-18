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Offe Market, a Los Angeles-based online marketplace giving excess inventory from beloved brands a new life, announced a $3 million seed round, bringing its total funding to $4.3 million. Slauson & Co. led the round, with participation from InvestTN and Baukunst, which led the company’s pre-seed round. Additional investors include commerce angels Jill Fisher Bowen, Stephanie Kleinjan, and Ruffin Mitchener, creator and founder of Brydge Club. The funding will advance Offe Market’s commerce intelligence platform, focusing on AI-powered pricing, personalized discovery and live commerce.

“The satisfaction of a great deal never gets old. What’s changed is how we shop and whose recommendations we trust,” said Rachel Gannon, founder and chief executive of Offe Market, in a statement. “We do the handpicking for you and let you in on the best finds. I love watching our customers share their hauls and discover new brands. Knowing those purchases help keep products out of landfills makes it even better.”

Founded by retail veteran Rachel Gannon, Offe Market offers a curated, ever-changing assortment of fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands at 30-80% off retail prices. The company has grown by 250% year over year in revenue, shopper count and order volume. Offe has worked with more than 200 brands, including Harper Wilde, OBEY, Rachel Antonoff, Wrangler and Dolce Vita. Offe has also expanded into home and beauty, offering rugs, furniture, candles and skincare from brands like Nopalera, P.F. Candle Co., Papier, Chillhouse Nails and Wildflower Cases.

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Gannon developed the concept for Offe Market after a decade in buying and merchandising. After joining Rue La La at the height of the flash-sale era, she managed a $120-million business at Macy’s. She later became ban.do’s first buyer, building its third-party buying channel into a multimillion-dollar business. In these roles, she saw firsthand the limitations of traditional off-price channels, including low payouts, complicated logistics, limited sales data and little control over how products were presented and sold.

Offe Market gives brands a flexible way to sell excess merchandise without diluting brand value and image. Its commerce intelligence platform connects directly to brands’ inventory systems, syncing product information, pricing and availability in real time while automating fulfillment routing from its distribution center. Offe gives brands control over pricing and merchandising, along with sell-through data to inform inventory decisions. For shoppers, personalized recommendations make it easier to discover new brands and products.

“Off-price is a multibillion-dollar industry, yet some of its biggest players still generate less than 2% of sales online,” said Waverly Middleton, an investor at Slauson & Co., in a statement.

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The company recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity and interface designed to spotlight curated product drops. Its Echo Park store in Los Angeles also serves as a gathering space and content studio, producing organic social and live commerce content. The location hosts sample sales and events, including a Galentine’s Day celebration that drew more than 400 attendees.

Information for this story was provided by Offe Market.

