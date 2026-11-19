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Vital Lyfe, a Torrance-based water technology company focused on universal water accessibility, announced the market launch of Access, its first-generation water filtration system. Initial Access units will be shipped this month, bringing to market a reliable, portable solution to filtered, on-demand water anywhere.

“The response to Access so far has been outstanding, and we’re thrilled to finally bring this solution to market. We believe that everyone has a right to access clean water, but so much of our society has been dependent on expensive and fragile centralized systems. Access is much more accessible and addresses both immediate field needs and long-term global demand for decentralized, reliable water access,” said Jonathan Criss, chief executive and co-founder of Vital Lyfe, in a statement.

Access is an easy-to-use and cost-effective system that enables anyone to generate filtered water from any naturally occurring water source, including seawater, through a simple, intuitive, push-button process. The system is designed for a wide range of applications and consumers, including off-grid exploration and communities, short- or long-term sailors, maritime environments, rural living, disaster relief organizations and emergency response.

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Features of Access include delivering up to six gallons per hour in seawater conditions and up to 13 gallons per hour in freshwater conditions. It operates at 200W and supports both AC and DC power sources. The unit costs $749 and weighs 25 pounds.

Vital Lyfe announced a $24 million fundraising round last year to scale production. By decentralizing desalination and water purification, Access puts control back in the hands of individuals and makes water generation simple, reliable and portable. As the global water market sees continued growth driven by water scarcity and is projected to exceed $1.5 trillion, Access is helping build a future of water without limits.

“Utilizing years of engineering experience from SpaceX, Jon and I were able to build a water filtration technology with aerospace-level precision and efficiency. This is vital to decentralizing water and making it affordable and attainable for people even in the most remote environments,” said Andrew Harner, chief operating officer and co-founder of Vital Lyfe, in a statement.

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Information for this story was provided by Vital Lyfe.

