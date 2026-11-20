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When Kylie Jenner launched KHY in 2023, the brand was built around a clear idea. Translate her personal style into a fashion label that could evolve with its customers. As explored in a previous LA Times Studios story , Jenner’s approach to KHY has centered on turning her own wardrobe inspirations into collections while paying close attention to what shoppers want.

Now, the brand is bringing that relationship beyond the screen.

KHY is opening its first standalone pop-up, giving customers an opportunity to experience the brand in person and try on its collections. The move highlights an opportunity for digital-first fashion labels. While e-commerce can build reach and make shopping more accessible, physical experiences allow brands to create a more direct connection with customers.

For KHY, that connection is central to the concept. The space is designed to feel like stepping into Jenner’s closet, bringing the brand’s visual identity and full wardrobe together in one place for the first time. The experience will also introduce KHY Studio, a new collection of satin and tailored pieces, alongside limited-edition merchandise and select returning styles.

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Bringing the Customer Experience Offline

The pop-up gives KHY an opportunity to address a specific customer request. According to CEO Laura du Rusquec, shoppers have increasingly asked for a way to try the brand’s pieces on in person.

“Until now, KHY has never had a space of its own, and one of the things we hear most from our customers is that they want to try the pieces on in person,” du Rusquec said. “Every detail of this space has been designed with that in mind, and we see it as an exciting first step in bringing KHY to our community in new ways.”

That demand points to a practical role for physical retail, particularly for fashion brands. Fit, fabric, and construction can be difficult to assess through a screen. An in-person experience gives customers the chance to interact with products before purchasing, while allowing the brand to present its collections in a more cohesive setting.

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The format also gives KHY room to create an experience beyond shopping. The space will feature fitting rooms, select on-site customization sessions, and branded details designed to reflect the label’s identity. These elements make the pop-up an extension of the brand rather than simply another place to purchase its products.

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A New Touchpoint for a Founder-Led Brand

Jenner’s role remains central to KHY’s identity. Since its launch, the brand has drawn on her personal aesthetic while incorporating customer feedback into its collections. The pop-up brings those two sides of the business together, translating the founder’s creative vision into a physical environment where customers can engage with the brand directly.

For du Rusquec, the opening represents an initial step toward connecting with the KHY community in new ways. The company has not announced a broader permanent retail rollout, but the pop-up creates an opportunity to bring its online audience into a shared physical space.

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As fashion brands continue to explore how customers want to interact with them, KHY’s move offers a look at how a digitally built label can extend its identity beyond e-commerce. For Jenner, it is another way to make the brand’s point of view tangible while giving customers a closer connection to the collections.