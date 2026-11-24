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Aster Agency now pairs its expertise in the modern commerce ecosystem with Hawke Media’s full-service marketing capabilities and Hawke AI, so clients get PR, search, paid media and more from one team

Los Angeles-headquartered Hawke Media has announced it has acquired Ketner Group, which is rebranding as Aster Agency. The new brand builds on Aster Agency’s more than three decades of specialization in modern commerce technology while marking a broader evolution of its services and reach.

Founded in Austin in 1990 by journalist-turned-PR professional Jeff Ketner, Aster Agency specializes in communications for B2B technology companies transforming the buying experience, from point of production to point of purchase. Catherine Seeds joined the agency in 2002 and became CEO in 2019. Today she leads Aster Agency with EVP Kirsty Goodlett, and Ketner continues to work with key clients as a senior advisor.

“Aster Agency represents both what we’ve built and where we’re going,” said Catherine Seeds, managing director, Aster Agency, a Hawke Media Company. “Jeff built this agency on great storytelling and real relationships with reporters, analysts and clients. Now we can say ‘yes’ to more of what our clients ask us for. It’s the same team the industry has trusted for decades, with more ways to help executives grow their business.”

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The name Aster draws from Seeds and Goodlett’s shared love of gardening. The resilient, late-blooming flower connects Seeds’ Texas roots with Goodlett’s home in Atlanta and reflects an agency that has continued to grow and evolve for more than 35 years. Derived from the Greek word astḗr, meaning “star,” the name also represents wisdom, patience and new beginnings.

Aster Agency’s new positioning carries the same idea: “Grounded in relationships, built for what’s next.”

The decision to join Hawke Media grew out of what Seeds and her team kept hearing from clients and prospects. Companies were managing separate partners for PR, SEO, paid media, lifecycle marketing, branding and web, then spending time trying to get those agencies to work together. As part of Hawke Media, Aster Agency can now offer a full range of marketing capabilities through one connected team, all while keeping the communications expertise and relationships clients already rely on.

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Aster Agency’s experience already extends beyond retail into fintech, hospitality technology and supply chain, and Hawke Media’s scale gives the agency room to grow its work across technology markets.

“Catherine and her team bring specialized expertise and long-standing relationships in the technology that powers how the world buys,” said Erik Huberman, founder and CEO, Hawke Media. “Aster Agency gives Hawke Media a specialized communications practice, and Aster Agency clients get a much larger marketing bench behind the team they already trust. When earned media, search, creative, paid media and analytics share one plan, companies get more from every one of those investments.”

Information for this article was sourced from Aster Agency and Hawke Media.

