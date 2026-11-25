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Following the acquisition, SAMBAZON becomes #1 organic frozen fruit brand globally

San Clemente-based SAMBAZON, the top-selling Açaí brand in the U.S., has acquired Pitaya Foods, bringing together two founder-led companies with a shared mission: fruit that is good for the people who eat it and the places that grow it. The acquisition expands SAMBAZON’s retail distribution by 20%, now reaching nearly 70% of grocery stores in the U.S. With Pitaya, the company expects to reach 45% annualized revenue growth over the next 12 months.

SAMBAZON’s 26 years of Açaí experience, direct relationships with Amazon harvesting communities and sourcing infrastructure pair seamlessly with Pitaya Foods’ dragon fruit expertise and tropical fruit portfolio. Together, the companies form a broader tropical superfruits platform serving retail, food service and international partners, with regenerative sourcing as its long-term direction.

Frozen fruit continues to see strong growth in the grocery market, with unit sales up 10.7%, a stark contrast to overall retail food and beverage unit sales, which declined 0.1% year-over-year in September. As the #1 branded Açaí in the frozen fruit category, this acquisition is a natural next step in SAMBAZON’s story, bringing Pitaya into the fold.

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Ryan Black and Chuck Casano

“We spent 26 years building a business around Açaí and the belief that commercial success, care for people and protection of the places we source from are linked together. Chuck and I share an immovable commitment to those core tenets,” shared Ryan Black, co-founder and CEO of SAMBAZON. “Bringing SAMBAZON and Pitaya Foods together gives that mission more reach, across more fruit, more formats and more partners. Açaí remains the anchor of our business. This acquisition builds on that foundation and advances our long-term vision for tropical superfruits.”

By bringing together complementary portfolios, supplier relationships and commercial capabilities, SAMBAZON aims to deepen existing partnerships and create new opportunities for growth. Ryan Black continues as CEO of SAMBAZON. Chuck Casano will serve as executive vice president of sales.

“From the beginning, we built Pitaya Foods on the belief that creating healthy products for consumers and making a positive impact could go hand in hand,” said Chuck Casano, founder of Pitaya Foods. “Today marks an exciting new chapter as Pitaya Foods and SAMBAZON join forces, bringing together two pioneering superfruit brands with a shared commitment to people, planet and purpose. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to build on what we’ve accomplished, expand our impact and introduce more people to our superfruits from around the world.”

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Since its founding in 2000, SAMBAZON has operated on a triple-bottom-line philosophy of people, planet and prosperity and is available in over 50 countries. Now, SAMBAZON Açaí is the first açaí to earn Regenerative Organic Certified. This certification recognizes what the company has stood for since day one: working directly with family harvesters, maintaining oversight through its own Amazon processing facilities and holding itself to environmental and social standards. SAMBAZON’s Açaí is wild-harvested from standing Amazon forest, and its sourcing approach focuses on soil and forest health and fair livelihoods for harvesting communities.

Pitaya Foods shares this commitment to regenerative agriculture, having launched the first Regenified-certified organic frozen fruit line nationally at Whole Foods Market in 2025. Through close partnerships with family farms in Chile and Peru, Pitaya Foods has helped advance regenerative farming practices across hundreds of acres, focusing on improving soil health, enhancing biodiversity and supporting farming communities. This pioneering work reflects both companies’ shared commitment to building a more sustainable future for agriculture. Select Pitaya Foods fruit already carries Regenified certification, making this partnership a natural fit.

Whipstitch Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Pitaya Foods.

Information for this article was sourced from SAMBAZON and Pitaya Foods.

