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Los Angeles-based Provenance, an industry pioneer in AI wedding writing, has announced its acquisition by Lovebird, the modern wedding platform that redefines how engaged couples communicate with their guests. Since its launch in 2023, Provenance has helped more than 350,000 couples and their loved ones find the right words for a wedding with its AI-powered Ceremony Builder, Vow Builder and Toast Builder.

Today’s couples increasingly prioritize individuality over one-size-fits-all tradition, and personalized vows and ceremonies officiated by close friends or family have become defining features of the modern wedding. The acquisition of Provenance marks a significant step toward Lovebird’s vision to build an elevated digital experience that helps engaged couples express themselves beautifully throughout the entire wedding planning journey.

For many couples, officiants and loved ones, delivering a ceremony, vow or toast can be daunting. Up to 75% of people experience anxiety or fear around public speaking. Provenance addresses that challenge with purpose-built AI that draws on real stories, memories and relationships to help individuals find their voice and express themselves with confidence.

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Lovebird and Provenance share a fundamental belief: Artificial intelligence should enhance human connection, not replace it. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all scripts, Provenance uses AI to guide couples, officiants and guests through a thoughtful process to write speeches that feel distinctly their own.

“Our mission has always been to help people find the right words for life’s most important moments,” said Steven Greitzer, founder & CEO of Provenance. “This acquisition marks an exciting next chapter for Provenance and an opportunity to build something much bigger on Lovebird, with technology that creates more room for authenticity, connection and meaning.”

The acquisition builds on a period of explosive growth for Lovebird. Lovebird has achieved 277% year-over-year growth in couples using its platform and doubled year-over-year revenue from 2025 to 2026. Couples are also adopting Lovebird across multiple wedding touchpoints: 63% of those who sent digital wedding invitations on Lovebird in the last 12 months also created a wedding website on the platform.

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“Lovebird is the next generation of wedding technology,” said Matt Douglas, founder & CEO of Sincere Corporation, parent company to Lovebird. “The acquisition of Provenance takes the platform from elegant wedding guest communication to the actual words exchanged during the heart of the celebration. We’re excited to help couples express themselves authentically from the moment they get engaged to the moment they say ‘I do.’”

Information for this article was sourced from Lovebird.

