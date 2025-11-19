Cal Flavor Guavas Arrive – Enlivening Kitchens with the Latest Produce Luxury

Known for their sun-kissed gold standard of avocados, Cal Flavor is bringing patented guavas to market, where every bite tastes like a vacation

Nearly 35 years in the making, Cal Flavor produce icons are partnering with a legendary Southern California family farmer to introduce the first season of their signature guavas. Proud to be marketing and selling this fragrant and delicious new variety of California Guava, it’s a bold complement to Cal Flavor’s line up of “All California” products that will arrive this November. Now operated with intention by the third generation of the Perricone family, along with the Witt family, Cal Flavor is looking forward to expanding its partnership with Jaime Serrato of Serrato Farms, who has transformed crops through his precision farming methodology.

Ricardo Serrato, Jaime Serrato

This joint venture continues a four-decades-long partnership that started with Serrato developing hundreds of acres of Cal Flavor’s avocado ranches. In his more than 40 years of farming history within the eastern San Diego valleys, Serrato has taken great pride in mentoring his son, Ricardo, who has become his integral right hand over the last 20 years. “Jaime is one of the most respected farmers in California. He has developed an agricultural masterpiece with this new guava, the perfect addition to the Cal Flavor brand,” shares Sammy Perricone, the third generation of the family who leads the brand’s marketing direction.

Cal Flavor continues to blaze their own path in the produce business. “It all starts with quality farming. We aren’t in the business of cutting corners; we are in the business of excellence. My brother Mike Perricone is a brilliant farmer himself and today works hand in hand with Jaime Serrato on our San Diego ranch operations, along with Ivan Munoz as our Chief Operating Officer and Dylan Marshall as our Farmer Relations Officer. Together, we have built a fantastic team to move this company forward,” shares Sammy Perricone.

The Perricone family’s devotion to people and planet drives their passion for this current business endeavor. “I consider myself fortunate to have grown up in the industry alongside some of the most salt-of-the-earth people, where that authentic nature was the rule and not the exception. Today, I channel that remarkably real approach of yesteryears with a dose of the 70s and 80s to create a vibe that is unapologetically Cal Flavor,” says Sammy Perricone.

As we usher in the fall season, November will bring with it the official arrival of Cal Flavor guavas. Bold and brilliant, the patented guavas are the latest addition to the Cal Flavor portfolio, with much more on the horizon. Expanding their product offering and leading their own sales, Cal Flavor is inspired to bring the taste of California gold to more consumers without compromise.

About Cal Flavor

Cal Flavor has earned a reputation for setting the gold standard with their produce items, including avocados and patented guavas that are grown in the sunny hills and valleys of San Diego, California. Owned and operated by the Perricone and Witt families, Cal Flavor is the exclusive grower, packer and shipper of these California gems.

From farm to table, Cal Flavor produce travels no more than 100 miles before it is enjoyed. Farmed with intention, Cal Flavor’s seasonal produce epitomizes sustainability and exclusivity, embodying conscientious cultivation practices that prioritize environmental stewardship and resource conservation. The signature flavor profile of Cal Flavor avocados and guavas has become a coveted treat for discerning palates.

Harvested in limited quantities to ensure the highest quality and richness in flavor, maintain ecological balance and support local farming communities, Cal Flavor challenges the status quo through their relentless attention to excellence. Often imitated but never duplicated, consumers can taste the Cal Flavor difference.

