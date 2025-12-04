Advertisement
Goods & Retail

Justin Sebastiano Joins Game Play Network as EVP and CFO

Justin Sebastiano, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Game Play Network, Inc.
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
Los Angeles based Game Play Network, Inc. (GPN), a licensed gaming company that offers players casino-style games for real money through its B2C website and app, Horseplay, today announced the appointment of Justin Sebastiano as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Sebastiano joins GPN with more than two decades of leadership experience in strategic finance, capital markets, treasury management, and investor relations for both public and private companies in the gaming and consumer industries.

Sebastiano will lead the company’s global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, and investor relations. He will work closely with CEO David Marshall, president Russell Fine, and COO Tod Lower to further strengthen GPN’s financial infrastructure and drive profitability, operational excellence, and scalable growth.

“Justin’s deep expertise in the gaming industry, capital markets, and scaling finance operations will be invaluable as GPN advances its growth and partnership initiatives,” said Marshall. “He brings a proven record of leading complex financings, building investor relationships, managing M&A transactions, and driving stakeholder value – all of which are critical as we enter our next chapter.”

Sebastiano joins GPN from Fanatics Holdings, where he served as senior vice president and treasurer. At Fanatics Sebastiano led Treasury, Capital Markets, Risk Management and worked closely with the Strategic Finance and M&A teams. Prior to Fanatics, Sebastiano was SVP of finance, investor relations, and treasurer of Penn Entertainment. Earlier in his career, he was a top-ranked equity research analyst.

“I’m thrilled to join Game Play Network at such an exciting time in its evolution,” said Sebastiano. “The team has built a strong foundation and clear vision. I look forward to partnering with David, Russell, Tod, and the rest of our leadership team to drive disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Information for this story was sourced from Game Play Network.

