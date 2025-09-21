Irv’s Burgers: An L.A. Legacy Poised for National Growth

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The L.A. burger joint that’s outvaluing In-N-Out after 79 years

A Route 66 Original

This burger joint is not only older than In-N-Out and most of the nation’s beloved burger spots, it’s out-valuing all of them by miles. And with a growth trajectory pointing upward, Irv’s Burgers looks primed for a major comeback.

Few places capture the American ritual of a burger, fries and a thick milkshake better than Irv’s Burgers. The Los Angeles institution first opened in 1946 along Route 66 in West Hollywood. Originally called Queen’s Burgers, Irv’s quickly became a cultural landmark.

(WONHO LEE) (IRA EDELMAN)

In the 2000s, beloved owner Sonia Hong added the now-iconic “Just for you” slogan, cementing Irv’s as more than a burger stand. It was a place where community came first. But by the mid-2010s, the historic brand nearly faded into obscurity.

The Revival

Enter entrepreneur Lawrence Longo and Hollywood agent Brad Slater. Their vision wasn’t just to preserve Irv’s, but to reimagine it as the all-American burger stand, a format that could work in every neighborhood.

As Longo puts it: “We’re not just building a burger chain. We’re building the all-American burger stand, 70 years in the making.” Locals, families and even celebrities drop by for a burger that feels personal. That sense of belonging is what Longo and Slater are betting on as they expand Irv’s Burgers locations across the country.

The Value Proposition

That revival rests on one bold claim: Irv’s offers the best burger value in America.

At $5.50 for a 4-ounce patty, the build-your-own single comes in at just $1.38 per ounce, the lowest cost-per-ounce in the premium burger tier. By comparison, and calculated using data gathered from publicly available menus and nutrition information found on restaurant websites from the last six months:



In-N-Out comes in at $2.10 per ounce, nearly double Irv’s cost and half the meat.

Shake Shack, Smashburger, Habit, Fatburger and Five Guys all range from $1.75 up to $3.50 per ounce.

Johnny Rockets and Freddy’s run even higher, at $2.60 to $3.80 per ounce.

Only McDonald’s undercuts Irv’s on sheer price-to-size, but with frozen patties and commodity ingredients, it’s not a premium comparison.

Put simply: Irv’s offers twice the meat of In-N-Out at nearly the same price.

Nostalgia Meets Now

But Irv’s isn’t just about numbers, it’s about experience. Every detail of the brand taps into nostalgia, from its 1950s-style aesthetic to the comfort of a burger that feels familiar, accessible, and timeless.

At the same time, Irv’s has re-emerged as a cultural magnet. Celebrities and tastemakers alike have embraced the brand. Playful collaborations like the SpongeBob Krabby Patty and the Oscar-nominated film The Menu keep Irv’s connected to pop culture while staying true to its roots.

(Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman)

The American Dream on a Bun

Recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Los Angeles, Irv’s is now scaling nationally with a clear promise: great food, premium quality and the best burger value in America.

Because at the end of the day, Irv’s Burgers isn’t just about burgers. It’s about history, pride and community. It’s about reminding people that America’s most iconic food should be generous, accessible and unforgettable.

Seventy years in the making, Irv’s Burgers is writing its next chapter, one bigger, better burger at a time.

Paid for by Best Buddy Hospitality.