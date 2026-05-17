How 818 Tequila Is Redefining Brand Building Outside the Bottle

The drive from Los Angeles to Indio can take about two hours on a good day. During the Coachella music festival when hundreds of thousands head to the desert each April, it can take much longer. And along that route, before the wristbands and the crowds, sits a stop that has emerged as a defining case study in experiential marketing.

Now in its fourth year, the 818 Outpost from 818 Tequila, the spirits brand founded by Kendall Jenner, has evolved far beyond a roadside brand moment. Now, The Outpost functions as a full-scale marketing platform, bringing together ventures from across the Jenner-Kardashian ecosystem, including brands from Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, alongside a roster of other brands looking to tap into its cultural reach and convert attention into immediate sales.

From Celebrity Brand to Enduring Business Strategy

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner at 818 Outpost (Sophie Sahara)

When Kendall Jenner launched 818 in 2021, the celebrity spirits space was crowded. George Clooney had sold Casamigos to Diageo for nearly $1 billion in 2017. Ryan Reynolds had flipped Aviation Gin. The formula seemed simple…attach a famous face, drive awareness, exit. Jenner had a different idea.

“I’m really proud of where we are today,” Jenner exclusively tells LA Times Studios. “We’ve grown a lot, but it’s always been really intentional. We’re focused on building something that lasts, as well as building a real community around the brand,” she adds. “I’ve learned so much building 818,” says Jenner. “From the start, I focused on bringing in experts to help bring the vision to life, and I’m so proud of the team and company we’ve built today. Seeing how much we’ve grown since 2021, and how deeply the brand resonates with people, is incredibly meaningful to me.”

Jenner’s involvement spans product, creative, and brand direction. “I’m in constant communication with the team, and I care a lot about how the brand feels in real life, not just how it looks online.” That level of granular involvement is baked into the brand architecture. It’s a vision that is operationalized at the leadership level by Kathleen Braine, the brand’s chief marketing officer. Braine, who also works with Khloé Kardashian on Khloud Foods and Kylie Jenner on hydration brand Drinksprinter, brings a cross-portfolio view of how the family builds consumer companies.

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“Kendall had a vision for this brand that it was a tequila for the next generation,” Braine explains. “If you look back at interviews from five years ago, you’ll see that’s always what she [Jenner] thought. She always said, ‘I wanted a tequila that was really representative of the way my friends and I engage with alcohol.’”

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Blankstreet at 818 Outpost (Anna Dave)

That positioning, aspirational but actually accessible, has helped fuel growth that Braine says has outpaced the broader tequila category for the last three years. She credits this momentum to deliberate choices to borrow brand-building logic from outside the spirits world entirely. “We take a lot of cues from beauty, from fashion, from lifestyle, from consumer culture in terms of how we position the brand visually,” she explains. “That is not something a lot of brands have done in the spirits space to the level that we have.”

For Kendall Jenner, the long-term vision has been rooted in consistency and trust. “I want 818 to be a global brand that people come back to,” she says. “Whether they’re discovering tequila for the first time or have been drinking it for years.” That ambition is now backed by infrastructure. The brand recently secured a strategic investment and exclusive U.S. sales and distribution agreement with Sazerac, whose portfolio includes brands like Buffalo Trace, Fireball, and BuzzBallz. The deal is not an exit, but a partnership designed to accelerate the brand’s next phase of growth.

Postmates at 818 Outpost (Anna Dave)

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818 Outpost as a Marketing Engine

“The thinking was, people are on their way to the festival,” Braine explains. “Why don’t we create this roadside stop where you can get your festival essentials, your tequila, your merch, drinks, water…get these items on the way? It essentially became the pregame.”

The Outpost serves two distinct business functions. The first is direct brand-building for 818 in its most important home market. The second delivers real value to partner brands: the activation has become a curated launchpad for emerging consumer companies, and the brands selected to appear carry the implicit endorsement of a community with sharp aesthetic sensibilities.

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For partner brands, the value proposition is straightforward. The Outpost puts emerging consumer names in front of a trend-forward, highly engaged audience at the start of one of the most-watched weekends in popular culture. This year, K20 by Sprinter, founded by Kylie Jenner, staged its first-ever pop-up for the new beauty-first hydration mix. Khloe Kardashian’s newest Klhoud protein chips also made their debut, as well as Kourtney Kardashian’s supplements Lemme, and a preview of Kim Kardashian’s new energy drink UPDATE. Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, also showcased its “Spotwear” and new banana-scented products among a broader mix of consumer companies, also making their public debut at the activation.

Khloud Foods, Lemme at 818 Outpost (Anna Dave)

“We highlight brands in a meaningful way,” Braine says. “We’re not just having them show up. We highlight other brands in ways that make sense for them, that also feel like a part of the overall world.” This is the Outpost’s second function. Not just audience building for 818, but brand positioning as a taste-making hub.

On ROI, Braine tracks a layered set of metrics. Earned media, impressions, and social engagement serve as the near-term awareness indicators, with final numbers still coming after the event as social posts continue to go out. Portfolio velocity in California serves as a longer-term commercial signal. “We look at the full storytelling,” she says. “We look at depletions, we look at velocity, and there are sales metrics as well that we look at as indicators of success.”

Rethinking Marketing in a No-Data Category

Scaling a spirits brand in the U.S. comes with built-in limitations that most consumer categories don’t have to deal with. The three-tier system, producer to distributor to retailer, puts distance between brands and their customers. That means no real access to purchase data, no easy way to build loyalty programs, no affiliate links in a creator’s bio, and no TikTok Shop to drive direct sales. And so 818 has had to get creative.

“You don’t have a direct line into the people that sell,” explains Braine. “There’s no real way to attribute sales directly to something like this because of the way alcohol works in the US. It’s always going to be a lagging indicator.” The result is a reliance on macro indicators, category growth comparisons, state-level velocity, and earned media performance, rather than the attribution models that direct-to-consumer brands rely on. The gap is felt acutely around community building.

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Rhode at 818 Outpost (Anna Dave)

“I wish we could invite people to our event based on their purchasing,” Braine says, pointing to a brand at Coachella that did exactly that, identifying and rewarding top buyers with direct invitations. “We can’t do that. So that’s something we’re working on, via different ways, whether it’s via technology, via different social media platforms, to reach our community in new and different ways and really engage with and reward that brand loyalty.” The brand relies on platforms like MikMak as a workaround. The technology turns ad and influencer touchpoints into geo-located retail options, directing consumers to nearby stores that carry 818.

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818 also invests in a college ambassador program through external partners, building early community at the point of legal drinking age entry, a channel that doesn’t rely on purchase data to be effective. And traditional media spend is limited by design as much as by budget. “We don’t have massive sponsorships. We don’t have a lot of those things at our disposal,” Braine says. “We focus on digital and social, unearned, on places that are not necessarily always the first go-to for a larger spirit brand.”

(Anna Dave)

The competitive advantage, she argues, comes precisely from that constraint. Legacy suppliers with massive media budgets have been slower to build the kind of culturally embedded presence that 818 has developed through lower-cost, higher-relevance channels. “If you look at the top tequilas, it’s really been a tough couple of years,” she says. “We’ve been able to usurp that via marketing, via brand power.”

Why Deliberate Consumption Is Reshaping the Category

One question hangs over every premium spirits conversation right now: what happens when your core audience drinks less? The narrative around Gen Z and reduced alcohol consumption has generated real concern across the category.

818 reads the trend differently. “It’s not a dry lifestyle,” Braine says. “It’s people that are drinking in moderation. It’s zebra striping. You have your non-alcoholic beer and then you have your margarita. If you’re the tequila that’s in that margarita, you’re fine.” The more commercially significant shift, she argues, is toward deliberate consumption: consumers who drink less but choose more carefully, with stronger brand loyalty as a result.

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“That deliberate consumption means people are really choosy and careful. They pick brands that really speak to them and represent what they want to represent,” she says. “That’s been really good for us.” This is where 818’s positioning becomes a structural advantage rather than just a marketing story. A brand built on intentionality, strong aesthetic identity, and community resonance is better positioned for a market of deliberate choosers than a commodity product competing on price or availability.

The 818 consumer profile reinforces this read. At 21 to 30 years old, skewing slightly female, this is a demographic that has grown up with brand literacy and uses purchasing as a form of self-expression. Reaching them requires a different approach than traditional spirits marketing, which is part of why 818 has built its visual identity on references from architecture, nature, and art rather than the lifestyle tropes that have defined the category for decades.

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Owning Culture, Not Just Category

818’s competitive position right now is not built on the liquid in the bottle. It is built on the brand infrastructure around it, and on the community that infrastructure has attracted. The Outpost is the most visible piece of that infrastructure, but the logic runs through everything: collaborations evaluated for aesthetic fit as much as reach, campaigns built from mood boards, visual systems that evolve annually while the brand values stay consistent.

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“Every single time we do something, we look at what’s the mood board, what’s the inspiration, how does that tie to the consumer insight driving this collaboration or activation or campaign,” Braine says. “That’s a big part of how we bring the brand to life.”

The result is a brand that functions as a platform for creator culture, for emerging consumer brands looking for their first serious consumer moment, and for a generation of drinkers who want their tequila to feel like it belongs to them. “It’s about connection and driving that brand’s ethos,” Braine says. “And then we’re looking for ways that 818 can show up in organic and meaningful ways.”