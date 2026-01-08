Laifen Redefines Personal Care at CES 2026 with Next-Gen Wave Pro and Travel Tech

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lifestyle technology leader Laifen returned to CES 2026 this week to unveil a suite of high-performance personal care tools, led by the innovative Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush. The announcement highlights Laifen’s “crafted for life” philosophy, blending aerospace-grade engineering with everyday wellness rituals.

The showcase features three standout products designed to simplify beauty and hygiene through high-speed motor technology and intelligent sensors.

The Wave Pro: A Dual-Mode Oral Care Revolution

The centerpiece of the launch is the aforementioned Wave Pro toothbrush, which the company identifies as the world’s first to combine 60-degree oscillation with high-frequency vibrations (up to 66,000 per minute).

Mirroring the dentist-recommended Modified Bass technique, the Wave Pro features:

Dual-Mode Cleaning: Users can toggle between “Daily Clean” and “Deep Clean” with three adjustable intensity levels.

Users can toggle between “Daily Clean” and “Deep Clean” with three adjustable intensity levels. Smart Pressure Sensor: An integrated alert system prevents gum damage by notifying users if they apply too much force.

An integrated alert system prevents gum damage by notifying users if they apply too much force. Smart Connectivity: The device pairs with the Laifen App to provide personalized brushing reports and guidance.

The device pairs with the Laifen App to provide personalized brushing reports and guidance. Travel-Ready Power: The battery is rated for up to 70 days on a single charge.

The Wave Pro is expected to be available globally starting in late March 2026.

Ultra-Portable Power: The Mini and Swift 4

Laifen also expanded its signature hair care line with two new dryers that leverage the brand’s proprietary brushless motor technology:

Mini Hair Dryer : Designed for the frequent traveler, the Mini is 33% smaller and 27% lighter than previous Laifen models. Despite its 299g weight, it retains a 110,000 RPM motor capable of drying hair in roughly three minutes without heat damage.

Designed for the frequent traveler, the Mini is 33% smaller and 27% lighter than previous Laifen models. Despite its 299g weight, it retains a 110,000 RPM motor capable of drying hair in roughly three minutes without heat damage. Swift 4 Hair Dryer: This newest flagship model features a 4th Generation High-Speed Brushless Motor (115,000 RPM). It is specifically engineered to work with essential oils, nourishing hair as it dries. The build quality has also been upgraded, utilizing a durable mix of aluminum alloy and premium polymers.

Art Meets Engineering

In a unique brand collaboration, Laifen’s CES booth (LVCC South Hall #30225) features a partnership with Spanish artist Martin Sati. Sati transformed several Wave toothbrushes into digital-analogue art pieces, emphasizing Laifen’s intent to treat personal care devices as expressive lifestyle objects rather than just utilitarian tools.

Sourced from information by Laifen.