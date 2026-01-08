Laifen Redefines Personal Care at CES 2026 with Next-Gen Wave Pro and Travel Tech
Lifestyle technology leader Laifen returned to CES 2026 this week to unveil a suite of high-performance personal care tools, led by the innovative Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush. The announcement highlights Laifen’s “crafted for life” philosophy, blending aerospace-grade engineering with everyday wellness rituals.
The showcase features three standout products designed to simplify beauty and hygiene through high-speed motor technology and intelligent sensors.
The Wave Pro: A Dual-Mode Oral Care Revolution
The centerpiece of the launch is the aforementioned Wave Pro toothbrush, which the company identifies as the world’s first to combine 60-degree oscillation with high-frequency vibrations (up to 66,000 per minute).
Mirroring the dentist-recommended Modified Bass technique, the Wave Pro features:
- Dual-Mode Cleaning: Users can toggle between “Daily Clean” and “Deep Clean” with three adjustable intensity levels.
- Smart Pressure Sensor: An integrated alert system prevents gum damage by notifying users if they apply too much force.
- Smart Connectivity: The device pairs with the Laifen App to provide personalized brushing reports and guidance.
- Travel-Ready Power: The battery is rated for up to 70 days on a single charge.
The Wave Pro is expected to be available globally starting in late March 2026.
Ultra-Portable Power: The Mini and Swift 4
Laifen also expanded its signature hair care line with two new dryers that leverage the brand’s proprietary brushless motor technology:
- Mini Hair Dryer: Designed for the frequent traveler, the Mini is 33% smaller and 27% lighter than previous Laifen models. Despite its 299g weight, it retains a 110,000 RPM motor capable of drying hair in roughly three minutes without heat damage.
- Swift 4 Hair Dryer: This newest flagship model features a 4th Generation High-Speed Brushless Motor (115,000 RPM). It is specifically engineered to work with essential oils, nourishing hair as it dries. The build quality has also been upgraded, utilizing a durable mix of aluminum alloy and premium polymers.
Art Meets Engineering
In a unique brand collaboration, Laifen’s CES booth (LVCC South Hall #30225) features a partnership with Spanish artist Martin Sati. Sati transformed several Wave toothbrushes into digital-analogue art pieces, emphasizing Laifen’s intent to treat personal care devices as expressive lifestyle objects rather than just utilitarian tools.
